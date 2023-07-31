How to get Mega Diancie in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is within reach of your fingertips. It is going live with three in-person events during August of this year. If you happen to find yourself in London (England), Osaka (Japan), or New York City (USA), you can take part in the in-person GO Fest events on August 4, 5, and 6, 2023. If you want to play the Global GO Fest, you will have to wait till August 26, 2023.

Diancie and Mega Diancie are making their way into Pokemon GO through the in-person and Global GO Fest. This is the first time any critter is making its debut in the game, along with its mega form. The in-game description reads:

“A double Diancie debut?! That’s right! Diancie’s Mega Evolution—Mega Diancie—will make its worldwide Pokémon GO debut during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global, right alongside Diancie! Adventure through the ticket holder–exclusive Saturday Special Research story and learn more about the hidden power of this dazzling debut, plus collect Diancie Mega Energy by completing Carbink raids!”

In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about Mega Diancie in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Mega Diancie during Pokemon GO Fest 2023?

If you have a ticket for either the in-person or Global GO fest, you are in luck, as you will be among the first batch of trainers who will be able to get their hands on Mega Diancie.

Niantic took the community by storm when they made this announcement, and trainers all over the world have been bouncing off the walls ever since the reveal. Unlike most critters in this game, you will not encounter Mega Diancie as a boss in Mega Raids. Instead, you can catch this creature through a Special Research questline.

During your in-person GO Fest events, you can complete this Special Research during your park session. You will also be able to collect mega energy by finishing event-exclusive Field Research tasks and participating in Carbink raids. You can use this mega energy to evolve Diancie into its mega form.

Surprisingly, you can get mega energy for Diancie through Carbink raids, as they are in no way related to each other in the Pokemon franchise.

Is Mega Diancie going to be good in Pokemon GO?

Mega Diancie, like its normal form, will have similar Rock and Fairy elemental typings. It will have a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 4913, a base attack stat of 342, a base defense stat of 235, and a base stamina stat of 137. These are pretty impressive numbers on paper, but we are hopeful that it will not let us down when it comes to performing on the battlefield.