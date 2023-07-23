How does mega evolution work in Pokemon Unite

The Pokemon Unite community was ecstatic after hearing leaks about Mewtwo and its mega forms coming to the game. And now, the wait is finally over. Mewtwo will be a part of Unite's second-anniversary celebration, and you can anticipate a number of benefits and incentives tied to this legendary Unite license. Based on its attack statistics, Mega Mewtwo X is a melee All-Rounder creature in the game.

You will begin each match in Mewtwo's base form, but you can change into Mega Mewtwo X during the battle. Since this is the first time a mega evolution has been introduced in the game, you might not be aware of the mechanics involved in the gameplay.

In this article, we will talk about everything you need to know to enjoy playing with the newly added Mega Mewtwo X and future mega evolutions in general in Pokemon Unite.

How to evolve Mewtwo into Mega Mewtwo X in Pokemon Unite?

When you start a game with Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite, you will not get to play with the mega form right off the bat. In order to evolve Mewtwo into Mega Mewtwo X, you will need to wait till the Pressure gauge fills up to the brim.

Once your Pressure gauge is full, your Mewtwo will automatically evolve into its mega form. It is important to note that you must be at or above level five to transform into Mega Mewtwo X. As long as you are at any level below four, you cannot do anything with your Pressure gauge.

The interesting thing about playing with Mewtwo is that your stats keep climbing every time you deal some damage to the enemies. Once your Pressure gauge fills and you transform into Mega Mewtwo X, you will see a spike in all the stats. So, the mega form is what you want to be playing as. However, if you are going against it, make sure to stall the Mega Mewtwo till it returns to its normal form.

What are the other mega evolutions coming to Pokemon Unite?

At the time of writing, there is no information about future mega releases in the game. However, we can expect to see the following mega critters in Pokemon Unite very soon:

Mega Blaziken

Mega Gengar

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Swampert

While you wait for further information on the potential evolutions, learn about Mewtwo’s best moveset here.