Pokemon GO Mega Evolution guide: How to, Mega Energy, and more 

Pokemon GO introduced Mega Evolution in August 2020. It refers to a powerful transformation a critter undergoes, boosting almost all of its statistics. This is not a permanent transformation, as it only lasts 8 hours for the critter undergoing it in Pokemon GO. Mega Evolutions in this title work a bit differently from the ones we see in the main series games.

In the Pokemon franchise, Mega Evolutions were first introduced in Pokemon X and Y. In the mainline games, you will need certain stones to Mega Evolve a critter in battle. The mechanism is very different in GO. Niantic gave the world Mega Energy a new item that can be used to help your critters undergo the unique evolution.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO.

How to Mega Evolve creatures in Pokemon GO

It is fairly simple to Mega Evolve creatures in this game. You need to keep the following things in mind:

The critter in question must have the ability to Mega Evolve.

You must have enough Mega Energy.

You can Mega Evolve only one creature at a time.

Shadow and Clone beasts cannot undergo Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO.

Purified critters can undergo Mega Evolution.

Mega beasts cannot defend Gyms.

You cannot use Mega Pokemon in competitive battles.

Once the first two criteria are fulfilled, you will have to go to the Pokemon Card of the critter that you want to undergo the unique transformation and then click on Mega Evolve.

You will be greeted with a Mega Evolution animation, and then your creature will be in its mega form. It is important to note that Mega Evolutions last 8 hours, followed by a cooldown time.

In April 2022, Niantic added a game mechanic where you no longer need Mega Energy to Mega Evolve a creature after its first time. However, there is a cooldown that starts at 7 days. If you want to Mega Evolve the same creature before the cooldown is over, you will have to spend a small amount of Mega Energy

How to get Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

Mega Gyarados as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are a few methods by which you can get Mega Energy:

Mega Raids: This is the best way of getting Mega Energy in the game. Every time you defeat a mega beast in a Mega Raid, you will earn about 100-300 Mega Energy specific to the creature in the raid.

Field Research Tasks: You can get tasks by spinning PokeStops, completing which will reward you with Mega Energy.

You can get tasks by spinning PokeStops, completing which will reward you with Mega Energy. Spinning PokeStops: There is a chance that you get Beedrill Mega Energy by spinning PokeStops.

There is a chance that you get Beedrill Mega Energy by spinning PokeStops. Walk as a buddy: Once you have Mega Evolved a critter in Pokemon GO, you can walk it as your Buddy to gain Mega Energy for that particular species. You can walk any critter in the evolutionary line of that creature to gain Mega Energy specific to that species.

All Mega Evolved Pokemon available in Pokemon GO (August 2023)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Diancie’s Mega Evolution will make its Pokémon GO debut alongside Diancie during



gofest.pokemongolive.com/global pic.twitter.com/wjFC624cqO Wipe the glitter from your eyes— Mega Diancie is making its Pokémon GO debut!Diancie’s Mega Evolution will make its Pokémon GO debut alongside Diancie during #PokemonGOFest2023

As of the writing of this article, the following Mega Evolutions are available in the game:

Mega Venusaur

Mega Charizard

Mega Blastoise

Mega Beedrill

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Alakazam

Mega Slowbro

Mega Gengar

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Gyarados

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Ampharos

Mega Steelix

Mega Scizor

Mega Houndoom

Mega Pinsir

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Aggron

Mega Banette

Mega Diancie

Mega Manectric

Mega Altaria

Mega Absol

Mega Latias

Mega Latios

Mega Sableye

Mega Lopunny

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Sceptile

Mega Blaziken

Mega Swampert

Mega Rayquaza

We can expect more creatures to have mega forms in the future of Pokemon GO.