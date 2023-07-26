How to solo defeat Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO Gym Raids?

Pokemon GO introduced Mega Tyranitar to its players on July 25, 2023, and this beast will be available till August 4, 2023, 10 am local time. Mega Tyranitar has a Combat Power (CP) stat of 52433 as a Mega Raid Boss and has 251 attack stat, 207 defense stat, and 255 stamina stat. Given its Rock and Dark-typing, it is double weak to Fighting-type critters. Besides that, this beast is weak to the following elemental typings:

Water

Steel

Ground

Grass

Fairy

Bug

In this article, we will guide you through the best counters to use against Mega Tyranitar and how you can solo defeat this critter in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO?

The answer to that question is yes. Being a Rock and Dark-type beast, Mega Tyranitar is double weak to Fighting-type attackers. Thus, the likes of Lucario, Machamp, and Blaziken can tear through this Raid Boss without breaking a sweat, provided they are leveled up to 40 and have the correct moves unlocked.

According to popular raid simulators, you can easily duo Mega Tyranitar with a friend. If you have high-level or preferably maxed-out critters yourself, it is possible to solo a Mega Tyranitar.

Best counters to use against Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO

The following critters will yield the best results in the Mega Tyranitar raids:

Terrakion: Double Kick + Sacred Sword

Double Kick + Sacred Sword Mega Blaziken: Counter + Focus Blast

Counter + Focus Blast Keldeo: Low Kick + Sacred Sword

Low Kick + Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp: Counter + Dynamic Punch

Counter + Dynamic Punch Shadow Hariyama: Counter + Dynamic Punch

Counter + Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr: Counter + Dynamic Punch

Some of these critters are hard to level up, for instance, Keldeo. Being available solely through Special Research, it is almost impossible to have this critter at level 40, unless you spend your Rare Candy XL.

Here are some substitutes in case you need one:

Machamp: Counter + Dynamic Punch

Counter + Dynamic Punch Lucario: Power-up Punch + Aura Sphere

Using these critters, you can solo defeat Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO. You cannot achieve this on your first run. It will take at least two attempts, but you can, for sure, defeat Mega Tyranitar all by yourself.

Rewards for defeating Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO Gym Raid

You will receive the following rewards if you successfully defeat Mega Tyranitar in a raid:

2 Golden Razz Berries 1 Charged TM 1 Fast TM 2 Revives 3 Hyper Potions 4 Rare Candies 1 Rare Candy XL 1000 Stardust 10,000 experience points (XP) 150 Tyranitar Mega Energy

Is it worth raiding Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO?

Mega Tyranitar is the best Dark-type mega critter in the game. If you use a double Dark-type moveset, Bite and Brutal Swing, Mega Tyranitar will have 20.3 Damage Per Second (DPS) stat and 983.6 Total Damage Output (TDO) stat. When compared to the other Dark-type mega creatures in the game, these numbers make Mega Tyranitar the strongest in its class.

Furthermore, Mega Tyranitar will give mega-bonus to other Dark-type attackers in raids. Thus, you should definitely consider doing a few Mega Tyranitar raids.