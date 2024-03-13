Pokemon GO Tyranitar: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Players wishing to use Pokemon GO Tyranitar in battle may want to know its best moveset, counters, and viability in PvP and PvE. The critter was released alongside the first host of Johto region Pocket Monsters in February 2017. Its Mega Evolution has also been available in the game since July 2023.
This article covers everything you need to know about Tyranitar's best moveset and counters.
Pokemon GO Tyranitar: Best moveset
The best moveset for Tyranitar in Pokemon GO differs slightly based on where you are using it. Here is a breakdown:
Pokemon GO Tyranitar best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Smack Down (exclusive)
- Charged Attack: Brutal Swing and Stone Edge
Pokemon GO Tyranitar and Mega Tyranitar best PvE moveset
Rock-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Smack Down (exclusive)
- Charged Attack: Stone Edge
Dark-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Bite
- Charged Attack: Brutal Swing
Is Tyranitar good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Tyranitar is not good for Pokemon GO PvP battles. The creature only performs decently in GO Battle League's Master League, where it can take advantage of its well-rounded stats. What holds the critter back is its awful defensive typing.
When it comes to PvE battles, Tyranitar — particularly its Shadow Form and Mega Evolution — is one of the best Rock- and Dark-type raid attackers. It has a truly astounding DPS and total damage output. Tyranitar is also one of the best Gym attackers and defenders in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO Tyranitar: Stats and moves
Here is a breakdown of Tyranitar's stats in Niantic's mobile game:
- Attack: 251
- Defense: 207
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 4,335
Tyranitar can learn the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:
- Smack Down (exclusive move)
- Bite
- Iron Tail
The Charged Attacks Tyranitar has access to are:
- Stone Edge
- Fire Blast
- Crunch
- Brutal Swing
Pokemon GO Tyranitar: Strengths, and weaknesses
Tyranitar's resistances in Pokemon GO are as follows:
- Psychic (39.1%)
- Ghost (62.5%)
- Dark (62.5%)
- Flying (62.5%)
- Fire (62.5%)
- Poison (62.5%)
- Normal (62.5%)
Tyranitar takes excess damage from the following elemental-types:
- Fighting (256.0%)
- Bug (160.0%)
- Fairy (160.0%)
- Grass (160.0%)
- Ground (160.0%)
- Steel (160.0%)
- Water (160.0%)
The types Tyranitar can hit for super-effective damage with its STAB moves are:
- Psychic
- Ghost
- Flying
- Ice
- Bug
- Fire
Pokemon GO Tyranitar best counters
Master League counters: Kyogre, Dialga, Groudon, Melmetal, Zacian, Megagross, Xerneas, Zarude, Zygarde
PvE counters:
- Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mudh Shot and Earth Powe
- Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse
- Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shaymin (Sky form) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
