Pokemon GO Tyranitar: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Players wishing to use Pokemon GO Tyranitar in battle may want to know its best moveset, counters, and viability in PvP and PvE. The critter was released alongside the first host of Johto region Pocket Monsters in February 2017. Its Mega Evolution has also been available in the game since July 2023.

This article covers everything you need to know about Tyranitar's best moveset and counters.

Pokemon GO Tyranitar: Best moveset

Pokemon GO Tyranitar is not good for all types of battles (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for Tyranitar in Pokemon GO differs slightly based on where you are using it. Here is a breakdown:

Pokemon GO Tyranitar best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Smack Down (exclusive)

Smack Down (exclusive) Charged Attack: Brutal Swing and Stone Edge

Pokemon GO Tyranitar and Mega Tyranitar best PvE moveset

Rock-type attacker

Fast Attack: Smack Down (exclusive)

Smack Down (exclusive) Charged Attack: Stone Edge

Dark-type attacker

Fast Attack: Bite

Bite Charged Attack: Brutal Swing

Is Tyranitar good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Tyranitar is not good for Pokemon GO PvP battles. The creature only performs decently in GO Battle League's Master League, where it can take advantage of its well-rounded stats. What holds the critter back is its awful defensive typing.

When it comes to PvE battles, Tyranitar — particularly its Shadow Form and Mega Evolution — is one of the best Rock- and Dark-type raid attackers. It has a truly astounding DPS and total damage output. Tyranitar is also one of the best Gym attackers and defenders in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Tyranitar: Stats and moves

Here is a breakdown of Tyranitar's stats in Niantic's mobile game:

Attack: 251

Defense: 207

Stamina: 225

Max CP: 4,335

Tyranitar can learn the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Smack Down (exclusive move)

Bite

Iron Tail

The Charged Attacks Tyranitar has access to are:

Stone Edge

Fire Blast

Crunch

Brutal Swing

Pokemon GO Tyranitar: Strengths, and weaknesses

Mega Tyranitar in the anime (Image via TPC)

Tyranitar's resistances in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Psychic (39.1%)

Ghost (62.5%)

Dark (62.5%)

Flying (62.5%)

Fire (62.5%)

Poison (62.5%)

Normal (62.5%)

Tyranitar takes excess damage from the following elemental-types:

Fighting (256.0%)

Bug (160.0%)

Fairy (160.0%)

Grass (160.0%)

Ground (160.0%)

Steel (160.0%)

Water (160.0%)

The types Tyranitar can hit for super-effective damage with its STAB moves are:

Psychic

Ghost

Flying

Ice

Bug

Fire

Pokemon GO Tyranitar best counters

Master League counters: Kyogre, Dialga, Groudon, Melmetal, Zacian, Megagross, Xerneas, Zarude, Zygarde

PvE counters:

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mudh Shot and Earth Powe

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shaymin (Sky form) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

To learn more about Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

March 2024 infographic || Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into? || Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders? || GO Battle League World of Wonders || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters