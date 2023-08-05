Best moveset for Registeel in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO PvP players always search for the best critters for their competitive roster. While there are many viable options to choose from, each season of Pokemon GO paves the road for a select few creatures to shine. If you are one who frequents the PvP scene in this game, then you will be aware of most of the popular beasts that players like to use.

Given how different people’s choices are, there is one critter that has been dominating the GO Battle League of Pokemon GO for a long time. The creature in the frame here is Registeel.

Many factors like energy efficiency, typing effectiveness, and damage output determine the viability of a critter in a given metagame of Pokemon GO PvP. Registeel has somehow always remained an evergreen option for trainers to lean on.

This article will guide you through the best moveset for Registeel and its viability in the present meta of PvP in Pokemon GO.

Registeel in Pokemon GO: Best moveset

Registeel as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is paramount to understand a creature’s elemental typing before adding it to a PvP roster in Pokemon GO. As the name suggests, Registeel is a mono Steel-type Pokemon. This allows Registeel to resist more than 50% of the other elemental typings in the game. However, t does have its fair share of weaknesses in the game

Registeel is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Fire

Ground

Registeel is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Flying

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Owing to its plethora of resistances, Registeel can dump whatever your enemies throw at you into the trash. Furthermore, since it is a legendary Pokemon, Registeel has really good PvP stats in Pokemon GO. It has the following attributes:

Attack: 143

143 Defense: 285

285 Stamina: 190

Defense is where this creature shines the most. So you can safely use this critter as your Lead. Since it resists most popular Leads like Alolan Sandslash, Trevenant, Alolan Muk, Dunsparce, and the like, you will not have anything to complain about, as there will rarely be any bad matchups for you.

If you already have a well-built Lead for your team, you can use Registeel as a late-game Closer. It can sweep away whatever remains of your enemy’s team after going through the first two critters.

Registeel can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves:

Lock On: This move makes Registeel such a beast in the PvP scene. While it does only 3.3 Damage Per Second (DPS), it generates 16.67 Energy Per Second (EPS). Given that most of its Charged moves require a massive amount of energy, Lock On is the most effective Fast move in Registeel’s move pool.

This move makes Registeel such a beast in the PvP scene. While it does only 3.3 Damage Per Second (DPS), it (EPS). Given that most of its Charged moves require a massive amount of energy, Lock On is the most effective Fast move in Registeel’s move pool. Rock Smash: It does 11.54 DPS and generates 7.69 EPS.

It does 11.54 DPS and generates 7.69 EPS. Metal Claw: It does 11.43 DPS and generates 10 EPS. If you want to use something other than Lock On as your Fast move, Metal Claw is the way to go.

Charged moves:

Flash Cannon: It is a one-bar move and does 100 damage.

It is a one-bar move and does 100 damage. Focus Blast: It is a one-bar move and does 140 damage.

It is a one-bar move and does 140 damage. Hyper Beam: It is a one-bar move and does 150 damage.

It is a one-bar move and does 150 damage. Zap Cannon*: It is a one-bar move and does 140 damage.

Zap Cannon is Registeel’s Legacy Move, and you will need an Elite Charged TM in order to teach it this move.

So, the best moveset for Registeel would be Lock On as the Fast move, along with Zap Cannon and Focus Blast as the Charged moves. We recommend Zap Cannon instead of Hyper Beam as the former, being an Electric-type move, gives you more elemental typing coverage.