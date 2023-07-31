Pokemon GO Battle League: Ultra League tier list

Pokemon GO offers trainers three competitive game types, and the Ultra League is one of them. Since the Combat Power (CP) cap in the Ultra League sits at 2500, there are a lot of legendary creatures in this competitive format of the Battle League. The Great League limits your selection of critters by capping the CP at 1500, while there is no limit in the Master League. This makes the Ultra League a decent middle-ground for you to test your skills.

The Ultra League, which is home to numerous Legendary Pokemon, might be a little overwhelming for even seasoned players. Fortunately, the community has created a tier list highlighting various creatures and why they make good choices for players to consider while creating their teams for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO.

In this article, we will give you an insight into the best-performing critters in the current Pokemon GO PvP metagame. This tier list will help you while you are building your teams.

(Note: This Pokemon GO tier list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. This tier list will be in a format that most Esports players are used to. The best critters will be in the S-tier. They will get progressively worse as we climb down the ladder)

Pokemon GO’s Ultra League tier list for the current season

Leads in the Ultra League

Shadow Charizard is a good Lead in the Ultra League (Image via Niantic)

S-tier: Registeel, Pidgeot, Shadow Luxray, Complete Forme Zygarde, Shadow Gliscor, Shadow Charizard, Shadow Steelix, Gliscor, Cobalion, Shadow Swampert

Sneasler, Charizard, Cresselia, Shadow Registeel, Guzzlord, Swampert, Aurorus, Giratina (Altered), Regirock, Scrafty. B-tier: Tapu Fini, Jellicent, Shadow Magnezone, Walrein, Virizion, Buzzwole, Runerigus, Steelix, Dubwool, Shadow Abomasnow.

Tapu Fini, Jellicent, Shadow Magnezone, Walrein, Virizion, Buzzwole, Runerigus, Steelix, Dubwool, Shadow Abomasnow. C-tier: Defense Deoxys, Galarian Stunfisk, Togedemaru, Shadow Walrein, Shadow Regirock, Abomasnow, Golisopod, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Mantine, Primeape.

Defense Deoxys, Galarian Stunfisk, Togedemaru, Shadow Walrein, Shadow Regirock, Abomasnow, Golisopod, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Mantine, Primeape. D-tier: Trevenant, Lucario, Cofagrigus, Obstagoon, Shadow Electivire, Kyurem, Kommo-o, Talonflame, Pelipper, Shadow Alolan Sandslash.

Switches in the Ultra League

Walrein is a great safe swap in the UItra League (Image via Niantic)

S-tier: Shadow Charizard, Registeel, Shadow Walrein, Cresselia, Kyurem, Charizard, Golisopod, Cobalion, Giratina (Altered), Dubwoool.

Shadow Regirock, Regirock, Shadow Garvantula, Sneasler, Pelipper, Politoed, Shadow Politoed, Samurott, Porygon 2, Galarian Stunfisk. B-tier: Shadow Zapdos, Shadow Electivire, Walrein, Shadow Gliscor, Overqwil, Cofagrigus, Shadow Steelix, Jellicent, Clefable, Tapu Fini.

Shadow Zapdos, Shadow Electivire, Walrein, Shadow Gliscor, Overqwil, Cofagrigus, Shadow Steelix, Jellicent, Clefable, Tapu Fini. C-tier: Galvantula, Runerigus, Steelix, Shadow Gyarados, Mantine, Lapras, Swampert, Shadow Regice, Galarian Weezing, Regice.

Galvantula, Runerigus, Steelix, Shadow Gyarados, Mantine, Lapras, Swampert, Shadow Regice, Galarian Weezing, Regice. D-tier: Shadow Swampert, Zangoose, Scrafty, Shadow Drapion, Greedent, Shadow Lapras, Trevenant, Shadow Abomasnow, Blastoise, Shadow Luxray.

Closers in the Ultra League

Regice is a good Closer in the Ultra League (Image via Niantic)

S-tier: Registeel, Shadow Registeel, Shadow Staraptor, Regirock, Shadow Regirock, Staraptor, Shadow Electivire, Shadow Raikou, Regice, Complete Forme Zygarde.

Raikou, Cresselia, Galarian Stunfisk, Tapu Fini, Shadow Regice, Pidgeot, Swampert, Shadow Swampert, Shadow Magnezone, Jellicent. B-tier: Walrein, Shadow Venusaur, Tentacruel, Cobalion, Shadow Meganium, Shadow Walrein, Buzzwole, Escavalier, Galrian Zapdos, Blastoise.

Walrein, Shadow Venusaur, Tentacruel, Cobalion, Shadow Meganium, Shadow Walrein, Buzzwole, Escavalier, Galrian Zapdos, Blastoise. C-tier: Chesnaught, Defense Deoxys, Florges, Virizion, Clefable, Hitmontop, Shadow Zebstrika, Victini, Skarmory, Venusaur.

Chesnaught, Defense Deoxys, Florges, Virizion, Clefable, Hitmontop, Shadow Zebstrika, Victini, Skarmory, Venusaur. D-tier: Sneasler, Zekrom, Banette, Bewear, Shadow Hitmonlee, Chill Genesect, Shock Genesect, Giratina (Origin), Hariyama, Hitmonchan.

That brings us to the end of this tier list. If we missed something, feel free to mention it in the comments below. Also, you can read our article here to learn about the best critter in the Great League of Pokemon GO.