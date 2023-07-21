Pokemon GO Battle League: Great League tier list

Trainers of all levels can enjoy an engaging PvP experience in Pokemon GO. While there are three different formats in the title's PvP gameplay, the Great League offers a unique challenge with a low Combat Power (CP) cap of 1500. With the correct squad, strategy, and practice, anyone can become a master in the Great League.

Listed below are the best creatures for the Great League in the current meta of Pokemon GO PvP.

Note: This tier list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Pokemon GO Great League tier list for the summer of 2023

This tier list follows the usual format that most players are familiar with. S-tier holds the best of the lot, and the viability of the creatures drops as we climb down the ladder.

Leads in the Great League

Carbink is a great Lead in the current meta (Image via Niantic)

Creatures classified as leads excel at opening a battle for your team. They have good offensive and defensive statistics and are very reliable overall.

Here are the ranked leads in decreasing order of their viability in the current metagame of the Great League in Pokemon GO:

S-tier: Pelliper, Scrafty, Shadow Swampert, Medicham, Swampert, Shadow Luxray, and Shadow Quagsire

Pelliper, Scrafty, Shadow Swampert, Medicham, Swampert, Shadow Luxray, and Shadow Quagsire A-tier: Sneasler, Shadow Machamp, Pidgeot, Galarian Stunfisk, Machamp, Gliscor, Shadow Charizard, Luxray, Togedemaru, and Vigoroth

Sneasler, Shadow Machamp, Pidgeot, Galarian Stunfisk, Machamp, Gliscor, Shadow Charizard, Luxray, Togedemaru, and Vigoroth B-tier: Carbink, Kommo-o, Primeape, Registeel, Jellicent, Lanturn, and Mantine

Carbink, Kommo-o, Primeape, Registeel, Jellicent, Lanturn, and Mantine C-tier: Noctowl, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Charizard, Lickitung, Whiscash, and Quagsire

Noctowl, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Charizard, Lickitung, Whiscash, and Quagsire D-tier: Shadow Gliscor, Haxorus, Dubwool, Altaria, Golbat, Guzzlord, and Araquanid

Switches in the Great League

Mew is a good Safe-swap (Image via Niantic)

Here are the ranked switches in decreasing order of their viability in the current metagame of the Great League in Pokemon GO:

S-tier: Pelipper, Sableye, Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Walrein, Dubwool, Lickitung, Shadow Gliscor, Shadow Charizard, Shadow Drapion, and Gliscor

Pelipper, Sableye, Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Walrein, Dubwool, Lickitung, Shadow Gliscor, Shadow Charizard, Shadow Drapion, and Gliscor A-tier: Medicham, Shadow Politoed, Shadow Machamp, Primeape, Vigoroth, Sneasler, Scrafty, Zangoose, Snorlax, and Diggersby

Medicham, Shadow Politoed, Shadow Machamp, Primeape, Vigoroth, Sneasler, Scrafty, Zangoose, Snorlax, and Diggersby B-tier: Mew, Walrein, Cresselia, Shadow Swampert, Noctowl, Alolan Ninetales, Sirfetch’d, Munchlax, Swampert, and Whiscash

Mew, Walrein, Cresselia, Shadow Swampert, Noctowl, Alolan Ninetales, Sirfetch’d, Munchlax, Swampert, and Whiscash C-tier: Charizard, Shadow Sableye, Shadow Beedril, Drapion, Galvantula, Lickilicky, Haxorus, Shadow Snorlax, and Samurott

Charizard, Shadow Sableye, Shadow Beedril, Drapion, Galvantula, Lickilicky, Haxorus, Shadow Snorlax, and Samurott D-tier: Galarian Weezing, Shadow Abomasnow, Lurantis, Shadow Golbat, Shadow Luxray, and Shadow Quagsire

Closers in the Great League

Victini clutches matches in the back end (Image via Niantic)

Here are the ranked closers in decreasing order of their viability in the current metagame of the Great League in Pokemon GO:

S-tier: Registeel, Shadow Registeel, Shadow Electivire, Carbink, Regice, Shadow Raikou, Galarian Stunkfisk, Regirock, Shadow Regirock, and Shadow Regice

Registeel, Shadow Registeel, Shadow Electivire, Carbink, Regice, Shadow Raikou, Galarian Stunkfisk, Regirock, Shadow Regirock, and Shadow Regice A-tier: Shadow Swampert, Chesnaught, Staraptor, Bastiodon, Togedemaru, Altaria, Hitmontop, Froslass, Skarmory, and Swampert

Shadow Swampert, Chesnaught, Staraptor, Bastiodon, Togedemaru, Altaria, Hitmontop, Froslass, Skarmory, and Swampert B-tier: Medicham, Victini, Shadow Machamo, Raikou, Defense Deoxys, Hisuian Electrode, Shadow Magnezone, Buzzwole, and Cradily

Medicham, Victini, Shadow Machamo, Raikou, Defense Deoxys, Hisuian Electrode, Shadow Magnezone, Buzzwole, and Cradily C-tier: Electivire, Shadow Staraptor, Sableye, Turtonator, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Sneasler, Azumarill, and Excadrill

Electivire, Shadow Staraptor, Sableye, Turtonator, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Sneasler, Azumarill, and Excadrill D-tier: Quagsire, Trevenant, Shadow Cradily, Lanturn, Meganium, Diggersby, Falinks, Cresselia, Shadow Hitmonlee, Whiscash, and Shadow Jumpluff

All roles in Pokemon GO, explained

There are three major roles in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via Niantic)

Leads: These are critters that act as the first ruling candidate in a battle. They are perfect for going in first because they can pressure the opposition with strong coverage and resistance. However, you will often find yourself burning one or two shields to give them leverage over enemies.

Switches: Switchers, as the name implies, are the backup beasts you use in unfavorable matches. If your lead isn't working out too well, these creatures can make up lost ground. In order to defend against specific counters for your team, these are typically in your second or third position.

Closers: Creatures with excellent elemental typings, stats, and moves that help them not rely on shields are good choices for the role of a closer. They perform particularly well when you have no shields up your sleeve.