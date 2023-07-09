Is Toxapex good in Pokemon GO PvP Retro Cup Great League Edition?

The Retro Cup in Pokemon GO’s Great League is an interesting format for competitive players. Unlike the Ultra League, its Combat Power (CP) cap is really low (1,500 CP). There are a few other restrictions: you are not allowed to use Pocket Monsters that aren't part of the first generation, and you can't employ Dark, Steel, or Fairy-type creatures.

These rules make the Great League a tough challenge for the competitive community of Pokemon GO. Though there are a lot of good creatures that are viable in its current meta, a few clearly stand out from the crowd.

This article will discuss if Toxapex is a good choice for the Retro Cup, as it has shown great prowess in previous Great League content.

Does Toxapex perform well in the Retro Cup of Pokemon GO’s Great League?

Toxapex has a Water-Poison typing like Tentacruel, but it is significantly tankier. It has a base defense stat of 273 — which puts Azumarill, Umbreon, Defense Deoxys, Registeel, and Mandibuzz to shame when it comes to bulk. Its defense stat ensures this entity has a lot of potential to serve as a good lead for your Retro Cup roster.

The only drawback of Toxapex is its subpar moveset. These are the options that you can use in the Retro Cup:

Poison Jab (Fast move): This is a Poison-type move. It does 3.5 Damage Per Turn (DPT) while generating 3.5 Energy Per Turn (EPT). It has a cooldown of 1 second.

This is a Poison-type move. It does 3.5 Damage Per Turn (DPT) while generating 3.5 Energy Per Turn (EPT). It has a cooldown of 1 second. Brine (Charged Move): This is a Water-type move and does 60 damage.

This is a Water-type move and does 60 damage. Sludge Wave (Charged Move): This is a Poison-type move and does 110 damage.

This is a Poison-type move and does 110 damage. Gunk Shot (Charged Move): This is also a Poison-type move and does 130 damage.

While Brine is a below-average Charged move in the current competitive meta, Sludge Wave and Gunk Shot are better. However, they are fairly expensive, costing 60 energy. This makes Toxapex a very slow charge-generating tank; however, with this moveset, it can do a good job.

Toxapex is a great counter to Medicham in the lead (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Toxapex performs exceptionally well against Fairy, Fire, most Grass, and most Fighting-type beasts. This creature can also whittle down its enemies in neutral matchups.

Altaria, Umbreon, and Lickitung plague the current Great League, but Toxapex always manages to defeat these Pokemon, provided it is in an even-shield scenario. Moreover, Toxapex can beat all those aforementioned creatures without having any resistance against them.

The best team recommendation for this entity in the Retro Cup of Pokemon GO’s Great League is:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move 1 Charged Move 2 Medicham Counter Ice Punch Psychic Walrein Powder Snow Icicle Spear Earthquake Aurorus Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) Meteor Beam

Toxapex gels well with Froslass as a safe swap and Abomasnow in the back to deal with Lanturns that are running wild everywhere in Pokemon GO's Great League.

Poll : 0 votes