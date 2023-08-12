5 top picks for Great League in Pokemon GO PvP

Pokemon GO Battle League has three formats – Great League, Ultra League, and Master League – with each having its unique set of rules. The most prominent difference lies in the Combat Power (CP) cap in each format. The Great League has the lowest cap at 1500 CP, the Ultra League sits in the middle with a cap at 2500 CP while the Master League has no CP cap.

Due to this, not all creatures perform well in every league of Pokemon GO PvP. This article will walk you through the top 5 Pocket Monsters that you should play with within the Great League.

5 best Pokemon for the Great League in Pokemon GO PvP

5) Swampert (Overall Rating in the Great League: 93.1)

Swampert is one of the best Water-type attackers (Image via Niantic)

This is a dual Ground and Water-type creature and has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Sableye, and Lanturn.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Trevenant, Medicham, Umbreon, Noctowl, and Walrein. So, if you happen to have this matchup, make sure to switch immediately.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 122.9

: 122.9 Defense : 108.5

: 108.5 Stamina: 136

Its overall rating comes to 1816.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs at a CP of 1498 are:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 14

: 14 Stamina: 14

The best moveset for Swampert in the Great League of Pokemon GO would be Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged Moves. Hydro Cannon is Swampert’s Legacy Move and you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach this move to your Swampert.

Best teammates for Swampert:

Pelipper

Noctowl

Skarmory

Lickitung

4) Shadow Swampert (Overall Rating in the Great League: 93.3)

Shadow Swampert as seen in the game (Image via Niantic)

This is a dual Ground and Water-type creature and has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Sableye, and Lanturn.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Trevenant, Medicham, Umbreon, Noctowl, and Azumarill. So, if you happen to have this matchup, make sure to switch immediately.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 122.9

: 122.9 Defense : 109.5

: 109.5 Stamina: 136

Its overall rating comes to 1816.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs at a CP of 1498 are:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 14

: 14 Stamina: 14

The best moveset for Shadow Swampert in the Great League of Pokemon GO would be Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged Moves. Both Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon are Shadow Swampert’s Legacy Moves and you will need an Elite TM to teach these moves to your Shadow Swampert.

Best teammates for Shadow Swampert:

Pelipper

Noctowl

Skarmory

Lickitung

3) Galarian Stunfisk (Overall Rating in the Great League: 93.8)

Galarian Stunfisk as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

This is a dual Ground and Steel-type creature and has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Bastiodon, Registeel, Altaria, and Lanturn.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Trevenant, Medicham, Sableye, Noctowl, and Azumarill. So, if you happen to have this matchup, make sure to switch immediately.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 101.7

: 101.7 Defense : 127.9

: 127.9 Stamina: 169

Its overall rating comes to 2200.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs at a CP of 1498 are:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 12

: 12 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Galarian Stunfisk in the Great League of Pokemon GO would be Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Rock Slide and Earthquake as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Galarian Stunfisk:

Pelipper

Noctowl

Medicham

Jellicent

2) Registeel (Overall Rating in the Great League: 94.4)

Registeel as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is a mono Steel-type creature and has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Walrein, Azumaril, Noctowl, and Lanturn.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Trevenant, Medicham, Dunsparce, Shadow Victreebel, and Galarian Stunfisk. So, if you happen to have this matchup, make sure to switch immediately.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 95

: 95 Defense : 189.6

: 189.6 Stamina: 130

Its overall rating comes to 2353.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs at a CP of 1499 are:

Attack : 2

: 2 Defense : 13

: 13 Stamina: 14

The best moveset for Registeel in the Great League of Pokemon GO would be Lock On as the Fast move, along with Focus Blast and Zap Cannon as the Charged Moves. The latter of the two Charged moves is Registeel’s Legacy Move and you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach this move to your Registeel.

Best teammates for Registeel:

Pelipper

Altaria

Medicham

Lickitung

1) Carbink (Overall Rating in the Great League: 96)

Carbink as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is a dual Rock and Fairy-type creature and is undoubtedly the best pick for the current Pokemon GO Great League metagame.

Carbink has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Sableye, Medicham, Noctowl, and Lanturn.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Trevenant, Azumaril, Registeel, Swampert, and Galarian Stunfisk. So, if you happen to have this matchup, make sure to switch immediately.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 84.8

: 84.8 Defense : 247.8

: 247.8 Stamina: 126

Its overall rating comes to 2651.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs at a Combat Power (CP) of 1498 are:

Attack : 5

: 5 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Carbink in the Great League of Pokemon GO would be Rock Throw as the Fast move, along with Rock Slide and Moonblast as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Carbink:

Medicham

Pelipper

Vigoroth

Lickitung

While these are the 5 best Pocket Monsters for Pokemon GO’s Great League, you can form your team if the ones we talked about in this list do not suit your play style. We would recommend you play around with Pelipper, Medicham, Shadow Poliwrath, Lickitung, Scrafty, and Sableye.

