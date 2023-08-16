Best Greninja team for Pokemon GO Battle League

Pokemon GO recently added two new moves to Greninja’s move pool during the Froakie Community Day event. Since this Pocket Monster got Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon, it has dominated the Pokemon GO Battle League. We believe Niantic will not consider nerfing this powerful critter any time soon.

In this article, we will look at the best teammates for Greninja in all three formats of the GO Battle League.

Best team for Greninja in Great League of Pokemon GO

Great league for Greninja in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the Combat Power (CP) cap of Pocket Monsters in the Great League format of Pokemon GO PvP is 1500, Greninja will lack the bulk it ideally needs. As a result, you will have to ensure that you give it enough shields to be efficient in the back end, sweeping the end-game Pokemon in your enemy’s roster.

The best team for Greninja in the Great League:

Defense Forme Deoxys as the Lead (Ranked at #26 with a rating of 88.6).

as the Lead (Ranked at #26 with a rating of 88.6). Umbreon as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #46 with a rating of 87).

as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #46 with a rating of 87). Greninja as the Closer (Ranked at #54 with a rating of 86.4).

Attacks:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Defense Forme Deoxys Counter Psycho Boost Thunderbolt Umbreon Snarl Foul Play Last Resort* Greninja Water Shuriken Night Slash Hydro Cannon*

Statistics:

Defense Forme Deoxys-

Attack : 101

: 101 Defense : 221.4

: 221.4 Stamina: 98

Umbreon-

Attack : 90.2

: 90.2 Defense : 177

: 177 Stamina: 155

Greninja-

Attack : 139.5

: 139.5 Defense : 101.6

: 101.6 Stamina: 113

Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League:

Defense Forme Deoxys- 1500 CP

Attack : 10

: 10 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 13

Umbreon- 1500 CP

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Greninja- 1500 CP

Attack : 3

: 3 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 12

Key Wins:

Defense Forme Deoxys-

Walrein

Shadow Swampert

Medicham

Noctowl

Lanturn

Umbreon-

Trevenant

Swampert

Sableye

Noctowl

Lanturn

Greninja-

Shadow Swampert

Swampert

Alolan Ninetails

Galarian Stunfisk

Sableye

Key Losses:

Defense Forme Deoxys-

Altaria

Galarian Stunfisk

Umbreon

Swampert

Alolan Ninetails

Umbreon-

Medicham

Registeel

Alolan Ninetails

Walrein

Galarian Stunfisk

Greninja-

Lanturn

Medicham

Noctowl

Registeel

Trevenant

Best team for Greninja in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Ultra League team for Greninja in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the Combat Power (CP) cap of Pocket Monsters in the Ultra League format of Pokemon GO PvP is 2500, Greninja will have sufficient bulk. As a result, you will not have to be as dependent on shields as you must be in the Great League.

However, like Greninja, other creatures also gain bulk in the Ultra League. So, you cannot eliminate your opponents as quickly as in the Great League.

Greninja is not a meta-dominating creature, but it will reward you immensely if you play it well. You need to guarantee that you have proper matchup alignments and bank on a lot of energy that will put shield pressure on your enemies.

The best team for Greninja in the Ultra League:

Greninja as the Lead (Ranked at #33 with a rating of 88.5)

as the Lead (Ranked at #33 with a rating of 88.5) Clefable as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #32 with a rating of 88.8)

as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #32 with a rating of 88.8) Cresselia as the Closer (Ranked at #3 with a rating of 94.9)

Attacks:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Greninja Water Shuriken Night Slash Hydro Cannon* Clefable Fairy Wind Moonblast Meteor Mash Cresselia Psycho Cut Moonblast Grass Knot*

Statistics:

Greninja-

Attack : 179.6

: 179.6 Defense : 129.4

: 129.4 Stamina: 149

Clefable-

Attack : 151.1

: 151.1 Defense : 143.6

: 143.6 Stamina: 190

Cresselia-

Attack : 120

: 120 Defense : 207.9

: 207.9 Stamina: 208

Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League:

Greninja- 2497 CP

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 13

: 13 Stamina: 14

Clefable- 2500 CP

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 13

Cresselia- 2497 CP

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 13

Key Wins:

Greninja-

Charizard

Jellicent

Cresselia

Altered Forme Giratina

Trevenant

Clefable-

Scrafty

Obstagoon

Altered Forme Giratina

Walrein

Cobalion

Cresselia-

Swampert

Obstagoon

Cobalion

Walrein

Altered Forme Giratina

Key Losses:

Greninja-

Cobalion

Obstagoon

Swampert

Tapu Fini

Walrein

Clefable-

Charizard

Trevenant

Cresselia

Swampert

Jellicent

Cresselia-

Charizard

Trevenant

Galarian Stunfisk

Pidgeot

Jellicent

Best team for Greninja in Master League of Pokemon GO

Master League team for Greninja in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Greninja only manages to reach a maximum Combat Power of 3,001 at level 50. Since there is no CP cap for Pocket Monsters in the Master League, Greninja will have a lot of difficulty dealing with the high bulk of the creatures with a much higher CP.

However, if you pair it with the right teammates, you might be able to have some fun and make a play with Greninja, even in the Master League format of Pokemon GO PvP.

The best team for Greninja in the Master League:

Xerneas as the Lead (Ranked at #5 with a rating of 93.1)

as the Lead (Ranked at #5 with a rating of 93.1) Shadow Lugia as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #9 with a rating of 91.3)

as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #9 with a rating of 91.3) Greninja as the Closer (Ranked at #124 with a rating of 72.5)

Attacks:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Xerneas Geomancy* Close Combat Moonblast Shadow Lugia Dragon Tail Sky Attack Aeroblast* Cresselia Psycho Cut Moonblast Grass Knot*

Statistics:

Xerneas-

Attack : 222.6

: 222.6 Defense : 168

: 168 Stamina: 219

Shadow Lugia-

Attack : 174.7

: 174.7 Defense : 273

: 273 Stamina: 210

Greninja-

Attack : 199.9

: 199.9 Defense : 140.3

: 140.3 Stamina: 160

Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Master League:

Xerneas- 4275 CP

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Shadow Lugia - 4186 CP

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Greninja- 3001 CP

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Key Wins:

Xerneas-

Dragonite

Hero Forme Zacian

Garchomp

Origin Forme Giratina

Dialga

Shadow Lugia-

Garchomp

Mewtwo

Dragonite

Gyarados

Metagross

Greninja-

Excadrill

Mamoswine

Mewtwo

Origin Forme Giratina

Metagross

Key Losses:

Xerneas-

Groudon

Metagross

Kyogre

Swampert

Mewtwo

Shadow Lugia-

Origin Form Giratina

Zekrom

Dialga

Excadrill

Hero Forme Zacian

Greninja-

Dialga

Garchomp

Lugia

Gyarados

Groudon

You will notice thamostority of your matches with this team, Greninja will only be required in dire situations where both Xerneas and Shadow Lugia get hard-countered. Besides that, your Lead and Switch will be sufficient to clean-sweep your enemy’s roster.