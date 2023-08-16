Best Greninja team for Pokemon GO Battle League

Pokemon GO recently added two new moves to Greninja’s move pool during the Froakie Community Day event. Since this Pocket Monster got Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon, it has dominated the Pokemon GO Battle League. We believe Niantic will not consider nerfing this powerful critter any time soon.
In this article, we will look at the best teammates for Greninja in all three formats of the GO Battle League.
Best team for Greninja in Great League of Pokemon GO
Since the Combat Power (CP) cap of Pocket Monsters in the Great League format of Pokemon GO PvP is 1500, Greninja will lack the bulk it ideally needs. As a result, you will have to ensure that you give it enough shields to be efficient in the back end, sweeping the end-game Pokemon in your enemy’s roster.
The best team for Greninja in the Great League:
- Defense Forme Deoxys as the Lead (Ranked at #26 with a rating of 88.6).
- Umbreon as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #46 with a rating of 87).
- Greninja as the Closer (Ranked at #54 with a rating of 86.4).
Attacks:
Statistics:
Defense Forme Deoxys-
- Attack: 101
- Defense: 221.4
- Stamina: 98
Umbreon-
- Attack: 90.2
- Defense: 177
- Stamina: 155
Greninja-
- Attack: 139.5
- Defense: 101.6
- Stamina: 113
Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League:
Defense Forme Deoxys- 1500 CP
- Attack: 10
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 13
Umbreon- 1500 CP
- Attack: 0
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 15
Greninja- 1500 CP
- Attack: 3
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 12
Key Wins:
Defense Forme Deoxys-
- Walrein
- Shadow Swampert
- Medicham
- Noctowl
- Lanturn
Umbreon-
- Trevenant
- Swampert
- Sableye
- Noctowl
- Lanturn
Greninja-
- Shadow Swampert
- Swampert
- Alolan Ninetails
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Sableye
Key Losses:
Defense Forme Deoxys-
- Altaria
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Umbreon
- Swampert
- Alolan Ninetails
Umbreon-
- Medicham
- Registeel
- Alolan Ninetails
- Walrein
- Galarian Stunfisk
Greninja-
- Lanturn
- Medicham
- Noctowl
- Registeel
- Trevenant
Best team for Greninja in Ultra League of Pokemon GO
Since the Combat Power (CP) cap of Pocket Monsters in the Ultra League format of Pokemon GO PvP is 2500, Greninja will have sufficient bulk. As a result, you will not have to be as dependent on shields as you must be in the Great League.
However, like Greninja, other creatures also gain bulk in the Ultra League. So, you cannot eliminate your opponents as quickly as in the Great League.
Greninja is not a meta-dominating creature, but it will reward you immensely if you play it well. You need to guarantee that you have proper matchup alignments and bank on a lot of energy that will put shield pressure on your enemies.
The best team for Greninja in the Ultra League:
- Greninja as the Lead (Ranked at #33 with a rating of 88.5)
- Clefable as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #32 with a rating of 88.8)
- Cresselia as the Closer (Ranked at #3 with a rating of 94.9)
Attacks:
Statistics:
Greninja-
- Attack: 179.6
- Defense: 129.4
- Stamina: 149
Clefable-
- Attack: 151.1
- Defense: 143.6
- Stamina: 190
Cresselia-
- Attack: 120
- Defense: 207.9
- Stamina: 208
Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League:
Greninja- 2497 CP
- Attack: 0
- Defense: 13
- Stamina: 14
Clefable- 2500 CP
- Attack: 0
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 13
Cresselia- 2497 CP
- Attack: 1
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 13
Key Wins:
Greninja-
- Charizard
- Jellicent
- Cresselia
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Trevenant
Clefable-
- Scrafty
- Obstagoon
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Walrein
- Cobalion
Cresselia-
- Swampert
- Obstagoon
- Cobalion
- Walrein
- Altered Forme Giratina
Key Losses:
Greninja-
- Cobalion
- Obstagoon
- Swampert
- Tapu Fini
- Walrein
Clefable-
- Charizard
- Trevenant
- Cresselia
- Swampert
- Jellicent
Cresselia-
- Charizard
- Trevenant
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Pidgeot
- Jellicent
Best team for Greninja in Master League of Pokemon GO
Greninja only manages to reach a maximum Combat Power of 3,001 at level 50. Since there is no CP cap for Pocket Monsters in the Master League, Greninja will have a lot of difficulty dealing with the high bulk of the creatures with a much higher CP.
However, if you pair it with the right teammates, you might be able to have some fun and make a play with Greninja, even in the Master League format of Pokemon GO PvP.
The best team for Greninja in the Master League:
- Xerneas as the Lead (Ranked at #5 with a rating of 93.1)
- Shadow Lugia as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #9 with a rating of 91.3)
- Greninja as the Closer (Ranked at #124 with a rating of 72.5)
Attacks:
Statistics:
Xerneas-
- Attack: 222.6
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 219
Shadow Lugia-
- Attack: 174.7
- Defense: 273
- Stamina: 210
Greninja-
- Attack: 199.9
- Defense: 140.3
- Stamina: 160
Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Master League:
Xerneas- 4275 CP
- Attack: 15
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 15
Shadow Lugia - 4186 CP
- Attack: 15
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 15
Greninja- 3001 CP
- Attack: 15
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 15
Key Wins:
Xerneas-
- Dragonite
- Hero Forme Zacian
- Garchomp
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Dialga
Shadow Lugia-
- Garchomp
- Mewtwo
- Dragonite
- Gyarados
- Metagross
Greninja-
- Excadrill
- Mamoswine
- Mewtwo
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Metagross
Key Losses:
Xerneas-
- Groudon
- Metagross
- Kyogre
- Swampert
- Mewtwo
Shadow Lugia-
- Origin Form Giratina
- Zekrom
- Dialga
- Excadrill
- Hero Forme Zacian
Greninja-
- Dialga
- Garchomp
- Lugia
- Gyarados
- Groudon
You will notice thamostority of your matches with this team, Greninja will only be required in dire situations where both Xerneas and Shadow Lugia get hard-countered. Besides that, your Lead and Switch will be sufficient to clean-sweep your enemy’s roster.