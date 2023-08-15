5 underrated Pokemon you should try out in Pokemon GO Battle League

Pokemon GO Battle League is ruled by a select few creatures every season, and the same holds true for the current season of Hidden Gems. The likes of Carbink, Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham, and Lickitung are usually the go-to picks for trainers battling out in Pokemon GO PvP. However, there are some creatures that, despite having a lot of potential, get swept under the carpet.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the most underrated Pocket Monsters you can consider playing around with if you want to compete in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

5 underrated Pocket Monsters you can use in Pokemon GO Battle League

5) Passimian (Great League Rating: 85.9, Ultra League Rating: 84.2)

Passimian as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Starting strong, we have the newly released creature in the game, Passimian. Ranked at #62 in the Great League and #103 in the Ultra League, this creature can fit in a lot of rosters owing to its Fighting typing.

Passimian has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Noctowl, and Lanturn.

This Pocket Monster has suffered key losses against Trevenant, Azumarill, Medicham, Altaria, and Venusaur. You can always switch to a suitable counter if you face a bad matchup.

It has the following statistics in the Great League:

Attack : 129.8

: 129.8 Defense : 100.5

: 100.5 Stamina: 132

Its overall rating comes to 1723.

It has the following statistics in the Ultra League:

Attack : 139.4

: 139.4 Defense : 131

: 131 Stamina: 215

Passimian's overall rating comes to 3931.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1498 are:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 14

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Ultra League at a Combat Power (CP) of 2499 are:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 14

: 14 Stamina: 13

The best moveset for Passimian in the Pokemon GO Battle League would be Counter as the Fast move, along with Close Combat and Brick Break as the Charged moves.

Best teammates for Passimian in the Great League:

Lickitung

Pelipper

Noctowl

Toxapex

Best teammates for Passimian in the Ultra League:

Pidgeot

Registeel

Dubwool

Walrein

4) Toxapex (Great League Rating: 86.1, Ultra League Rating: 67.1)

Toxapex as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While this creature is not a good choice for the Ultra League, it sits at #61 in the Great League of Pokemon GO PvP. Toxapex has notched up key wins against popular opponents such as Azumarill, Alolan Ninetails, Noctowl, and Trevenant.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Galarian Stunfisk, Registeel, Sableye, Bastiodon, and Lanturn. You can always switch to a suitable counter if you face a bad matchup.

It has the following statistics in the Great League:

Attack : 92.2

: 92.2 Defense : 222

: 222 Stamina: 118

Its overall rating comes to 2417.

Defense is where Toxapex shines the most.

It has the following statistics in the Ultra League:

Attack : 108.3

: 108.3 Defense : 242

: 242 Stamina: 127

Toxapex's overall rating comes to 3332.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1499 are:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Ultra League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1905 are:

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Toxapex in the Pokemon GO Battle League would be Poison Jab as the Fast move, along with Brine and Sludge Wave as the Charged moves.

Best teammates for Toxapex in the Great League:

Scrafty

Shadow Swampert

Vigoroth

Lickitung

Best teammates for Toxapex in the Ultra League:

Registeel

Cresselia

Swampert

Dubwool

3) Haxorus (Great League Rating: 86.2, Ultra League Rating: 83.6)

Haxorus as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It sits at #61 in the Great League and at #116 in the Ultra League. Haxorus has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Lanturn, Galarian Stunfisk, Walrein, and Shadow Swampert.

That said, it has a few key losses against Alolan Ninetails, Medicham, Trevenant, Sableye, and Noctowl. You can always switch to a suitable counter if you face a bad matchup.

It has the following statistics in the Great League:

Attack : 151

: 151 Defense : 95.7

: 95.7 Stamina: 102

Haxorus' overall rating comes to 1475.

It has the following statistics in the Ultra League:

Attack : 195.6

: 195.6 Defense : 126.1

: 126.1 Stamina: 129

Its overall rating comes to 3183.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1499 are:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 14

: 14 Stamina: 13

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Ultra League at a Combat Power (CP) of 2495 are:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Haxorus in the Pokemon GO Battle League would be Counter as the Fast move, along with Breaking Swipe and Surf as the Charged moves.

Breaking Swipe is Haxorus’s Legacy Move. It was given this move during the Axew Community Day. If you do not have a Haxorus with Breaking Swipe, you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach this move to it.

Best teammates for Haxorus in the Great League:

Pelipper

Lanturn

Toxapex

Lickitung

Best teammates for Haxorus in the Ultra League:

Registeel

Cresselia

Jellicent

Charizard

2) Gliscor (Great League Rating: 88.4, Ultra League Rating: 89.6)

Gliscor, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This creature is great for both the Pokemon GO Battle Leagues as it sits at #27 in both Great and Ultra Leagues. Gliscor has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Galarian Stunfisk, Trevenant, Lanturn, and Sableye.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Alolan Ninetails, Altaria, Shadow Swampert, Noctowl, and Bastiodon. You can always switch to a suitable counter if you face a bad matchup.

It has the following statistics in the Great League:

Attack : 115.6

: 115.6 Defense : 143.8

: 143.8 Stamina: 116

Gliscor's overall rating comes to 1931.

It has the following statistics in the Ultra League:

Attack : 148.8

: 148.8 Defense : 185.8

: 185.8 Stamina: 151

Its overall rating comes to 4177.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1498 are:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 14

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Ultra League at a Combat Power (CP) of 2500 are:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 14

: 14 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Gliscor in the Pokemon GO Battle League would be Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Earthquake and Night Slash as the Charged moves.

Best teammates for Gliscor in the Great League:

Pelipper

Walrein

Swampert

Lickitung

Best teammates for Gliscor in the Ultra League:

Registeel

Cresselia

Tapu Fini

Dubwool

1) Whiscash (Great League Rating: 89.9, Ultra League Rating: 83.2)

Whiscash as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It does sit a bit low in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO Battle League at #125, but it is amazing in the Great League, where it sits at #15. Whether it is due to its rarity or the lack of players actually playing with it, Whiscash is one of the most underrated creatures in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Whiscash has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Bastiodon, Galarian Stunfiisk, Lanturn, and Altaria.

However, it has suffered a few key losses against Medicham, Azumarill, Alolan Ninetails, Walrein, and Noctowl. You can always switch to a suitable counter if you face a bad matchup.

It has the following statistics in the Great League:

Attack : 107.5

: 107.5 Defense : 107.5

: 107.5 Stamina: 178

Whischash's overall rating comes to 2061.

It has the following statistics in the Ultra League:

Attack : 139.4

: 139.4 Defense : 131

: 131 Stamina: 215

Its overall rating comes to 3931.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1500 are:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 14

: 14 Stamina: 13

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Ultra League at a Combat Power (CP) of 2346 are:

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Whiscash in the Pokemon GO Battle League would be Mudshot as the Fast move, along with Mud Bomb and Blizzard as the Charged moves.

Best teammates for Whiscash in the Great League:

Pelipper

Noctowl

Skarmory

Lickitung

Best teammates for Whiscash in the Ultra League:

Registeel

Pidgeot

Charizard

Cresselia

These are some of the underrated creatures that you can consider using in Pokemon GO Battle League.