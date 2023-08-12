Best moveset for Froakie, Frogadier, and Greninja in Pokemon GO

Originating from the region of Kalos, Froakie is the creature that is going to be featured in the upcoming Community Day in Pokemon GO. This event will take place on August 13, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Froakie for the first time in Pokemon GO, and Greninja is set to receive two new moves.

Greninja has been one of the most popular Water-type creatures in the main series of the Pokemon franchise. However, that has not been reflected in this title, as trainers have always favored other Water-type attackers with better moves or stats. With the addition of Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon, Greninja's viability in Pokemon Go will likely see a significant change.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of the three creatures in Froakie’s evolutionary line. We will also cover the best moveset for them in Pokemon GO.

Best moveset for Froakie in Pokemon GO

Froakie as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Froakie is a Water-type creature, so its main weaknesses are against Grass and Electric elemental typings.

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 1,122 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 122

: 122 Defense : 84

: 84 Stamina: 121

Froakie can learn the following moves

Fast Moves:

Pound : This is a Normal-type move. It does 11.67 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Normal-type move. It does 11.67 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS). Bubble: This is a Water-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 11.67 EPS.

Charged Moves:

Water Pulse : This is a two-bar Water-type move. It does 21.88 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 30.63.

: This is a two-bar Water-type move. It does 21.88 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 30.63. Aerial Ace : This is a three-bar Flying-type move. It does 22.92 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.19.

: This is a three-bar Flying-type move. It does 22.92 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.19. Surf: This is a two-bar Water-type move. It does 38.24 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 49.71.

The best moves for Froakie in Pokemon GO would be Bubble as the Fast Move, along with Aerial Ace and Surf as the Charged Moves.

Best moveset for Frogadier in Pokemon GO

Frogadier as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Frogadier is the second creature that you will encounter in the Froakie family. You need 25 Froakie Candies to evolve Froakie into Frogadier.

Like the previous entry, this is also a Water-type creature whose main weaknesses are the Grass and Electric elemental typings.

This critter has a maximum CP of 1,850 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 168

: 168 Defense : 114

: 114 Stamina: 144

Froagadier can learn the following moves

Fast Moves:

Pound : This is a Normal-type move. It does 11.67 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

: This is a Normal-type move. It does 11.67 DPS while generating 10 EPS. Bubble: This is a Water-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 11.67 EPS.

Charged Moves:

Water Pulse: This is a two-bar Water-type move. It does 21.88 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 30.63.

This is a two-bar Water-type move. It does 21.88 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 30.63. Aerial Ace : This is a three-bar Flying-type move. It does 22.92 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.19.

: This is a three-bar Flying-type move. It does 22.92 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.19. Surf: This is a two-bar Water-type move. It does 38.24 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 49.71.

The best moves for Frogadier in Pokemon GO would be Bubble as the Fast Move along with Aerial Ace and Surf as the Charged Moves.

Best moveset for Greninja in Pokemon GO

Hydro Cannon is Greninja's Legacy Move (Image via Niantic)

Greninja is the third creature that you will encounter in the Froakie family. You need 100 Froakie Candies to evolve Frogadier into Greninja.

Greninja is a dual Water and Dark-type creature. It is weak against the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Bug

Grass

Electric

Fairy

This creature has a maximum CP of 3,001 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 223

: 223 Defense : 152

: 152 Stamina: 176

Greninja can learn the following moves

Fast Moves:

Feint : This is a Dark-type move. It does 13.3 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

: This is a Dark-type move. It does 13.3 DPS while generating 10 EPS. Bubble : This is a Water-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 11.67 EPS.

: This is a Water-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 11.67 EPS. Water Shuriken: This is a Water-type move that is exclusive to Greninja. It does 9.1 DPS while generating 13.64 EPS.

Charged Moves:

Aerial Ace : This is a three-bar Flying-type move. It has a Base Power of 55 and requires 45 energy. It does 1.22 DPE.

: This is a three-bar Flying-type move. It has a Base Power of 55 and requires 45 energy. It does 1.22 DPE. Surf : This is a two-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 65 and requires 40 energy. It does 1.63 DPE.

: This is a two-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 65 and requires 40 energy. It does 1.63 DPE. Hydro Pump : This is a one-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 130 and requires 75 energy. It does 1.73 DPE.

: This is a one-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 130 and requires 75 energy. It does 1.73 DPE. Night Slash : This is a three-bar Dark-type move. It has a Base Power of 50 and requires 35 energy. It does 1.43 DPE.

: This is a three-bar Dark-type move. It has a Base Power of 50 and requires 35 energy. It does 1.43 DPE. Hydro Cannon: This is a two-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 80 and requires 40 energy. It does 2 DPE.

The best moves for Greninja in Pokemon GO would be Water Shuriken as the Fast Move, along with Hydro Cannon and Night Slash as the Charged Moves.