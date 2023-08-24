Pokemon GO Primal Groudon Raid minimum participants guide

Primal Groudon is one of the most formidable beasts you will come across in Pokemon GO. This creature will prove to be one of the best raid attackers, giving you amazing elemental typing coverages with its dual Ground and Fire typings. One of the most sought-after critters in all of Pokemon GO, if you do not have it in your collection yet, now is the right time.

Primal Groudon is currently being featured in Primal Raids. You can encounter this creature from August 23, 2023, at 10 am local time, through August 26, 2023, at 10 am local time. You can also come across this Primal Raid on the following day between 10 am and 11 am local time.

With the event being close to the Global GO Fest, you might be wondering if a GO Fest ticket is required to participate in these raids, and the answer is no. You don't need to be a ticket holder to try your luck in the Primal Groudon raids.

However, this will be one of the hardest creatures you will encounter in Pokemon GO raids. As a result, it might be difficult for players living in sparsely populated areas to defeat this Primal beast. This article will throw light upon the minimum number of participants required to defeat Primal Groudon as a raid boss.

How many players do you need to defeat Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO?

Depending on the level of the creatures that you and your raid-mates have, you will need anywhere between 6 to 20 trainers. If you have Mega-evolved creatures that are above level 40, six to seven trainers will suffice. As the Pokemon become weaker, the number of personnel needed will increase.

Primal Groudon will have a Combat Power of 92860. This is probably the highest Raid Boss CP in the game. As a result, you will struggle if your team has low-level creatures and doesn't recruit enough trainers for the raid.

The best counters to use against Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO

Since Primal Groudon is a dual Ground- and Fire-type creature, it will be double weak against Water-type beasts. Thus, you can use these counters against Primal Groudon:

Primal Kyogre

Kyogre

Mega Swampert

Shadow Swampert

Swampert

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Greninja

Shadow Blastoise

Kingler

Feraligatr

Shadow Sharpedo

Samurott

Golisopod

That brings us to the end of this guide. You can read this article to learn about the best moveset for Primal Groudon.