How to get Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO debuted during GO Fest: Hoenn in February 2023. It has since been available in raids only a couple of times, giving players few opportunities to collect precious Primal Energy. The Primal Groudon Raid Day on March 23, 2024, brings the opportunity to farm this resource to unlock the plethora of bonuses Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO grants.

This article covers everything you need to know about Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO.

Note: Moves marked with * are exclusive and might require an Elite Charged TM.

How to get Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO

Groudon must undergo a process called Primal Reversion to become Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO. This is only possible using Groudon Primal Energy, which was obtained upon successfully taking down the raid boss. The amount of energy depends on how quickly you can take the monster down. Here is a breakdown:

0:00 - 0:30 — 100

— 100 0:31 - 1:15 — 90

— 90 1:16 - 2:30 — 80

— 80 2:31 - 3:45 — 70

— 70 3:46 - 5:00 — 60

Similar to Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO, Primal Reversion requires successively less Energy. Here is how it changes over time:

Level Total times reverted Rest period (days) Primal Energy cost Bonuses Level 0 0 14 400 1 bonus catch Candy Base Level 1 7 80 1 bonus catch Candy High Level 7 5 40 1 bonus catch Candy, 10% increased Candy XL chance, 50 bonus XP Max Level 30 3 20 2 bonus catch Candies, 25% increased Candy XL chance, 100 bonus XP

Every time you put Groudon through Primal Reversion, you have access to Primal Groudon for eight hours. During this time, you can access a bunch of bonuses (details are mentioned in the next section).

Your best chance of getting a Groudon for Primal Reversion is from raids. Whether you catch it from Primal Raids or regular 5-star raids is inconsequential. However, make sure to invest the precious resource only on the critter with the best possible IVs—ideally, 15/15/15—to get the most out of it. Even Purified Shadow Groudon can become Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO.

Here are some of the best counters to Groudon/Primal Groudon raids in Pokemon GO:

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Shadow or regular Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega or Shadow or regular Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power*

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Ursaluna with Tackle and High Horsepower*

Zygarde Complete Forme with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and High Horsepower

Can Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Regular and Shiny Primal Groudon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Groudon is available in its shiny form. So, as long as a Shiny Groudon is undergoing Primal Reversion, you will have a Shiny Primal Groudon on your side.

The chances of Groudon being shiny when obtained through raids are usually 1-in-20 (or 5%). This goes up to 1-in-10 (or 10%) during events like Raid Days.

Pokemon GO Primal Groudon: Stats and Bonuses

Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO has the following stats:

Max. Combat Power: 6,672

6,672 Attack : 353

: 353 Defense : 268

: 268 Stamina : 218

: 218 Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Dragon Tail

Mud Shot and Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Fire Punch, Fire Blast, Earthquake, Solar Beam, Precipice Blades*

The bonuses for having Primal Groudon are

10% damage boost : All types (other than Fire, Grass, and Ground) of attacks affected; applies whether Primal Groudon is on the battlefield.

: All types (other than Fire, Grass, and Ground) of attacks affected; applies whether Primal Groudon is on the battlefield. 30% damage boost : All Fire, Grass, and Ground-type attacks affected; applies whether or not Primal Groudon is on the battlefield.

: All Fire, Grass, and Ground-type attacks affected; applies whether or not Primal Groudon is on the battlefield. Additional Candy from the wild: Applies to Fire, Grass, and Ground-type Pokemon.

Applies to Fire, Grass, and Ground-type Pokemon. Additional Candy from raids: Applies to all Pocket Monsters.

