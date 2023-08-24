Pokemon GO Primal Reversion guide: How to, Primal Energy requirements, and more

Pokemon GO has brought back Primal Groudon and Kyogre to Primal Raids. From August 23, 2023, 10 am local time, to August 26, 2023, 10 am local time, Pokemon trainers worldwide will be able to encounter this creature. After getting one of these beasts from the raids, you will want to make them undergo Primal Reversion. If you are unfamiliar with how this mechanism works, you have come to the right place.

This article will walk explain everything you need to know about Primal Reversion in Pokemon GO.

Primal Reversion in Pokemon GO explained

Shiny variants of Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Primal Reversion is very similar to Mega Evolution, where you imbue a creature with some energy to make it transform into something much more powerful and armed with a lot of perks.

The creatures that undergo Primal Reversion become significantly stronger and enjoy higher overall stats in PvE combat. Furthermore, they boost creatures that share a similar typing to the Primal beasts, allowing you to receive extra Candies specific to the critters you catch.

As of writing, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are the only creatures that exist in this form in the entire Pokemon franchise. Pokemon Sword and Shield marked the removal of the Primal Mechanic from the main series. As a result, we will most likely not see any other creatures getting a Primal variant in Pokemon GO.

How much Primal Energy is needed for Primal Reversion in Pokemon GO?

To convert a creature into its Primal form, you will need Primal Energy that is specific to the species in the frame. You will need 400 Primal Energy for both Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. Once you have that amount, proceed with the process of Primal Reversion from the Pokemon card of the creature you want to transform.

For this, click on the creature in your Pokemon Storage, and if you have sufficient energy, the Primal Reversion option will be activated for you. Simply click on that button and your creature will undergo the transformation.

How to get Primal Energy in Pokemon GO?

The easiest way to get Primal Energy in Pokemon GO is to participate in Primal Raids. This is similar to getting your hands on Mega Energy. However, it is a tad bit harder to defeat Primal Raid Bosses in the game owing to their gargantuan Combat Power (CP) and combat statistics.

Besides Primal Raids, you can get Primal Energy through some rare Special Research Tasks. You can also walk the creature as your Buddy Pokemon to get Primal Energy. You will be awarded 100 Primal Energy for every 20 kilometers that you walk with the Primal beast as your Buddy.

At any given time, you will be able to hold a maximum of 9,999 Primal Energy for each Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.