Best moveset for Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players are going to witness Primal Groudon's return to five-star raids during the 2023 Global GO Fest events. By undergoing Primal Reversion, Groudon can transform into Primal Groudon, which is similar to Mega Evolution. In order to cover Groudon into its Primal form, you will need 400 Primal Groudon energy.

This super-ancient Pokemon is extremely powerful and is said to have the ability to create seismic imbalances. In this article, we will take a look at the best moves that you can pair with Primal Groudon to make the most out of this critter in Pokemon GO.

What are the best moves for Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon is a dual Fire- and Ground-type beast with its main weaknesses being creatures with the following elemental typings:

Ground

Water

Primal Groudon is resistant to creatures with the following elemental typings:

Bug

Electric

Fire

Poison

Steel

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 6,672 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 353

: 353 Defense : 268

: 268 Statistic: 218

Primal Groudon can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves:

Dragon Tail : This is a Dragon-type move. It does 13.64 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.8 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Dragon-type move. It does 13.64 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.8 Energy Per Second (EPS). Mud Shot: This is a Ground-type move. It does 8.3 DPS while generating 11.67 EPS.

Charged moves:

Earthquake : This is a one-bar Ground-type move. It has a Base Power of 140. It does 38.39 DPS while doing 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 54.44.

: This is a one-bar Ground-type move. It has a Base Power of 140. It does 38.39 DPS while doing 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 54.44. Fire Blast : This is a one-bar Fire-type move. It has a Base Power of 140. It does 33.33 DPS while doing 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.67.

: This is a one-bar Fire-type move. It has a Base Power of 140. It does 33.33 DPS while doing 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.67. Solar Beam : This is a one-bar Grass-type move. It has a Base Power of 180. It does 36.73 DPS while doing 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 66.12.

: This is a one-bar Grass-type move. It has a Base Power of 180. It does 36.73 DPS while doing 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 66.12. Fire Punch : This is a three-bar Fire-type move. It has a Base Power of 55. It does 25.0 DPS while doing 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67. This is Primal Groudon's Legacy move and you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach this move to Primal Groudon.

: This is a three-bar Fire-type move. It has a Base Power of 55. It does 25.0 DPS while doing 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67. This is Primal Groudon's Legacy move and you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach this move to Primal Groudon. Precipice Blades: This is a one-bar Ground-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 76.47 DPS while doing 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 99.41. This is Primal Groudon's Legacy move and you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach this move to Primal Groudon.

Best PvE moveset for Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO

Since you will not be able to use Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO PvP, we will only focus on its PvE moves.

From the numbers above, the best moves for Primal Groudon would be Mud Shot as the Fast move with Precipice Blades as the Charged move. Being Ground-type moves, you will get a nice Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) boost when you use them. You could use Solar Beam or Fire Punch but they would be a lot inferior when you compare them to Precipice Blades.

How to catch Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO?

You can encounter Primal Groudon in five-star raids between August 23, 2023, and August 26, 2023. Once you defeat it in the raid, you will have the chance to catch this creature and add it to your collection. If you are lucky, you might encounter a shiny version of Groudon.