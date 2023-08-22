Pokemon GO: Shiny Primal Kyogre and Shiny Primal Groudon guide

Pokemon GO Fest’s Global Edition is right around the corner, and with the event going live on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10 am local time, there is a lot that you can expect from it. As big as it is going to be, Niantic has another exciting event planned for trainers right before the Global GO Fest. Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon are going to return to Primal Raids in Pokemon GO, and if you missed out on the previous opportunity to catch them, you can now add these insanely powerful creatures to your collection.

From Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 10 am local time, to Saturday, August 26. 2023, at 10 am local time, you will be able to encounter Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon in Primal Raids. While they are among the most powerful creatures in Pokemon GO, some trainers just want to catch a shiny variant of these creatures.

In this article, we will look at the possibilities of these creatures being shiny and how you can catch one for yourself in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Shiny Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Shiny Kyogre and Shiny Primal Kyogre as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Primal Kyogre is a Legendary Pokemon, you can only encounter it in a raid. Primal Kyogre will be available in Primal Raids, and once you defeat it successfully, it will transform into its normal version, and you will have an encounter with it, during which you have a chance to catch this Legendary beast.

If you are lucky, this encounter may be with a Shiny Kyogre. Different creatures have different shiny odds in Pokemon GO depending on the rarity of their spawns. Since Legendary creatures are very rare in the game, they have the highest shiny odds, and you can encounter a shiny Legendary creature only once in twenty encounters.

This is true in most cases, but there have been occasions when the odds have been one in 25 or even one in 30. This means that if you want to catch a Shiny Kyogre, you will have to do 20 to 30 Primal Raids and only then will you have a chance to encounter its shiny variant.

To get a Shiny Primal Kyogre, you must make your Shiny Kyogre undergo a Primal Reversion. For this, you will need Primal Kyogre Energy which can be obtained through Primal Kyogre Raids. You will need 400 Primal Energy for this creature to undergo Primal Reversion and evolve into Primal Kyogre.

Since you will be doing a lot of raids for the shiny variant, you will have more than enough to carry out this process of Primal Reversion. While normal Kyogre is blue in color, the shiny variant has a vibrant purplish hue and is definitely worth the grind.

How to catch Shiny Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO

Shiny Groudon and Shiny Primal Groudon as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similar to Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon is a Legendary beast as well. To catch a shiny variant of this creature, you can follow the same procedure as Shiny Primal Kyogre. The odds of Primal Groudon being shiny is typically one in 20. The odds can climb up to one in 30, but that is highly unlikely.