How to best prepare for Primal Kyogre Raid Hour in Pokemon GO (August 23)

In preparation for Pokemon GO's upcoming GO Fest Global event, Niantic is giving players a taste of the content to come in the form of the Primal Kyogre Raid Hour (August 23, 2023). Not only does this raid grant trainers the opportunity to obtain Primal Kyogre, but it also greatly increases the frequency of the creature spawning at potential raid locations, making it much more accessible.

However, newer players who may have never had the chance to battle Primal Kyogre before may not know how they should go about preparing for this raid. Thankfully, with a little refresher of some general game knowledge and information about the Primal form of the Legendary Pokemon, trainers can be ready when the event goes live in just a few hours.

Everything players need to know for Pokemon GO's Primal Kyogre Raid Hour

Primal Kyogre using Origin Pulse in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing Pokemon GO players will want to make sure they have enough of is Raid Passes. One of these items is required per raid attempt, which means that trainers will need to stock up if they want to grind raids for a Shiny Kyogre or one with perfect stats. However, these items can add up in price if players are unlucky in their post-raid wild Pokemon encounter.

A recent change in Pokemon GO's monetization has resulted in these remote raid passes doubling in price. In addition, the free Raid Passes that trainers can receive from spinning the photo disk at gym locations have been restricted to only three in an account at a time. As such, players should express caution if they wish to grind for a certain spread of Kyogre.

In addition to multiple Raid Passes, trainers will need to stock up on healing items. Since Pokemon GO takes a much more live-action approach to its battle system, every creature participating in any fight is guaranteed to take damage. For those doing multiple raids, even the slightest bit of damage on the tankiest monster could add up. These items can also be found in photo disks or purchased.

How to counter Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Of course, players will need to know how to counter Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO before they challenge it in raids. Since Primal Kyogre retains its pure Water typing, it is only weak to Grass and Electric-type attacks. Which type trainers should use may depend heavily on the weather of an area.

Since weather boosts can impact both allies and enemies in Pokemon GO, players should pay close attention to the weather before challenging Primal Kyogre. Playing in the sun is much safer as it increases the damage from Grass-type moves, making them much safer. However, playing in the rain will increase Primal Kyogre's damage but make using Electric-type picks much more effective.

The number of trainers that players should call upon for this fight varies drastically. Depending on the skill level and creatures each player has, the team size of every squad will differ. However, in most cases, seven total trainers with prior raid knowledge should be enough to take on most instances of Primal Kyogre.