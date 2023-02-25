Pokemon GO Primal Groudon raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's GO Tour: Hoenn global event is finally here, and with it comes the long-awaited arrival of Primal Groudon and Kyogre. Trainers across the globe are now eager to challenge these mystical beasts of land and sea.

Debuting in the sixth generation, Primal Groudon and Kyogre are not average Mega Evolutions. In the lore of the main series, these Primal forms are what occur when the Hoenn Legendaries are exposed to their corresponding orbs of color — the Red Orb for Groudon and the Blue Orb for Kyogre.

While both creatures are popular, Primal Groudon may catch the attention of more players. With Pokemon Ruby being the first game for many trainers, most Pokemon GO players will want to prioritize catching Primal Groudon. But how can they overcome it in the new Primal Raid Battles?

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about Primal Groudon raid boss in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players should know going into this Raid Battle is Primal Groudon's new elemental typing in Pokemon GO. Through Primal Reversion, Groudon gains a secondary Fire typing. This type combination does little to provide the creature with many defensive assets. This is due to the absence of its ability from the main series that makes using Water-type moves impossible.

This leaves Primal Groudon incredibly vulnerable to Water-type attacks while also granting it a new weakness to Ground-type attacks. The Pocket Monster also resists Bug, Electric, Steel, Poison, Fairy, and other Fire-type attacks. Knowing its weaknesses and resistances can be a valuable asset when constructing a team to counter it.

One of the best counters for Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO is the other Primal Legendary, Kyogre. Thanks to the lack of weather conditions granted by the Primal Legendaries' abilities, the two creatures are no longer checks to each other. Instead, Kyogre is made significantly better. However, not every trainer will have this creature in their collection.

Common Water-type Pokemon like Swampert, Blastoise, and Gyarados are also great picks for this raid. Even better, these creatures can also appear as Shadow Pokemon while also having Mega Evolutions for trainers to use. Since a lot of viable raider Ground-types have a secondary Steel typing, players should stick to using Water-type picks for this raid.

Another valuable asset trainers will need for this raid in Pokemon GO is other players. Since Primal Raids are one of the toughest challenges in the game, trainers will need at least seven other players alongside them. However, this number can vary depending on the skill level of every participant.

Trainers who need potential allies can easily find other players on social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord. There are tons of online communities dedicated to finding raid parties. Some of the best places to look are the comment threads on Pokemon GO's Twitter page and the game's official subreddit.

Poll : 0 votes