10 best Ground-type Pokemon, ranked

Fans are excited to learn about the 10 best Ground-type Pokemon and their abilities, and this list ranks them on the basis of their base stat total (BST). The Ground-type attribute was introduced in 1996, along with 15 other elemental types, such as Water and Poison. There are 18 types in total, but thanks to the Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC, a new Tera Type called Stellar has been added.

The utility of Ground-type Pokemon depends on how trainers use them. If they have proper meta-knowledge and know when and how to use moves and abilities, then even a normal-looking Ground-type Pocket Monster is a powerful beast.

Note: The ranking is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking 10 best Ground-type Pokemon, including Landorus and Garchomp

10) Excadrill

Exadrill (Image via TPC)

HP - 110

- 110 Attack - 135

- 135 Defense - 60

- 60 Special Attack - 50

- 50 Special Defence - 65

- 65 Speed - 88

- 88 Total - 508

Excadrill is a dual Ground and Steel-type Pokemon. The latter is recognized as the most preferred type in the current meta as it resists many types of Pokemon attacks. With this typing, it is at an advantage right off the bat. Players can achieve remarkable battle results by focusing on Excadrill's weaknesses, abilities, and moves.

Excadrill's stats primarily focus on Attack, followed by HP and then Speed. It's worth noting that this creature is an excellent physical attacker. Although it is a weak, special attacker, trainers can get the best out of its power by building an excellent team composition.

9) Flygon

Flygon (Image via TPC)

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 100

- 100 Defense - 80

- 80 Special Attack - 80

- 80 Special Defence - 80

- 80 Speed - 100

- 100 Total - 520

When Flygon charges at opponents, evading its attacks can be challenging due to its incredible speed. Unlike the previously discussed Pokemon, Flygon has a well-balanced BST. It inflicts substantial damage on adversaries and exhibits defensive prowess. Furthermore, Flygon can endure damage from special attackers.

This uniquely designed Pokemon is chosen for several reasons. One of the explanations is its ability to use Levitate, which makes it immune to Ground-type moves. This means the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) move does not affect it at all.

8) Krookodile

Krookodile (Image via TPC)

HP - 95

- 95 Attack - 117

- 117 Defense - 80

- 80 Special Attack - 65

- 65 Special Defence - 70

- 70 Speed - 92

- 92 Total - 519

The BST of Krookodile and Flygon is almost identical, but the former is slightly better than the latter as a fighter. The former has access to Intimidate, an ability that lowers an opponent's Attack stat. So whoever faces it in battle must know they cannot always rely on their physical attack because Intimidate can reduce their offensive power.

Krookodile's BST stands at 519, with notable stats including 95 HP, 117 Attack, and 92 Speed. It is a dual Ground and Dark-type Pokemon that is weak against Water, Ice, Grass, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves. Additionally, it resists Rock, Ghost, Dark, and Poison-type attacks.

7) Swampert

Swampert (Image via TPC)

HP - 100

- 100 Attack - 110

- 110 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 85

- 85 Special Defence - 90

- 90 Speed - 60

- 60 Total - 535

Swampert is a dual Water and Ground-type Pokemon with 535 BST, two unique abilities, and, most importantly, the potential to Mega evolve in the game. This Mud Fish Pokemon initially appeared in Ruby and Sapphire, and since its introduction, it has become a prominent face in the franchise.

Swampert boasts impressive HP, Attack, Defense, and Sp. Defense stats. Although it is a decent Pokemon to have on a team, its low speed slows it down in the battle. Despite being a slow attacker, it is better at several other things, such as resisting a wide variety of attacks.

6) Ursaluna

Ursaluna (Image via TPC)

HP - 130

- 130 Attack - 140

- 140 Defense - 105

- 105 Special Attack - 45

- 45 Special Defence - 80

- 80 Speed - 50

- 50 Total - 550

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the first video game that revealed Ursaluna's monstrous power. This dual Normal and Ground-type beast has three abilities: Guts, Bulletproof, and Unnerve. If there is a status problem, and one uses Guts in the battle, Ursaluna's Attack stat rises dramatically.

While Bulletproof offers protection against Ball and Bomb moves, Unnerve makes the opponent nervous and stops it from eating berries. Lastly, Ursaluna's Attack, Defense, and HP stats are higher than its Sp. Atk, Sp. Def, and Speed.

5) Rhyperior

Rhyperior (Image via TPC)

HP - 115

- 115 Attack - 140

- 140 Defense - 130

- 130 Special Attack - 55

- 55 Special Defence - 55

- 55 Speed - 40

- 40 Total - 535

Introduced in the fourth generation of Pokemon video games, Rhyperior is known for its impressive battle power. Being a Ground and Rock-type, it might not be surprising to know that it can throw Rocks from its palm when using a Rock move, right? But the most fascinating detail is that it can sometimes shoot Geodude from its palm.

Rhyperior has three distinct abilities: Lightning Rod, Solid Rock, and Reckless. Among them, Solid Rock is beneficial as it makes the creature less vulnerable to Ice, Fighting, Water, Grass, Steel, Ground, and Steel-type moves.

4) Mamoswine

Mamoswine (Image TPC)

HP - 110

- 110 Attack - 130

- 130 Defense - 80

- 80 Special Attack - 60

- 60 Special Defence - 70

- 70 Speed - 80

- 80 Total - 530

Mamoswine is a highly sought-after Pokemon for its offensive fighting capabilities and versatile moves. The more move options players can access, the better their battle performance. On that note, some devastating attacks this Pokemon can use are Earthquake, Hyper Beam, and Giga Impact, each dealing at least 100 damage.

Players should choose the best moves they see fit for Mamoswine, and with the right ones that complement its ability and power, this Ground and Ice-type Pokemon can dominate the battlefield.

3) Landorus

Landorus (Image via TPC)

HP - 85

- 85 Attack - 120

- 120 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 115

- 115 Special Defence - 80

- 80 Speed - 101

- 101 Total - 600

Landorus is the strongest member of the Forces of Nature. This Legendary Pokemon is a dual Ground and Flying-type critter with a notable 600 BST. Its Attack stat stands at 125, with a Speed stat of 101. These statistics highlight Landorus as a formidable adversary, showcasing its speed and offensive prowess.

Landorus can access a diverse array of moves, including Rock, Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Dragon. Trainers can teach their Landorus special, physical, and status moves by leveling up, using TMs, and through the move tutors. So, with a suitable team, trainers can unleash the full potential of Landorus in battle.

2) Garchomp

Garchomp (Image via TPC)

HP - 108

- 108 Attack - 130

- 130 Defense - 95

- 95 Special Attack - 80

- 80 Special Defence - 85

- 85 Speed - 102

- 102 Total - 600

The evolved form of Gabite, Garchomp, is a dual Dragon and Ground-type creature introduced in the fourth generation. It has the prowess to face many Legendaries and Mythicals on equal terms because its BST is 600, so fans included it in a pseudo-Legendary Pokemon category. Some of the powerhouses with the same BST are Genesect and Darkrai.

Garchomp can Mega-evolve, and when it does, its BST reaches 700, it learns a new ability, and it becomes a scary creature that is hard to deal with. Before the evolution, it possesses 130 Attack and 80 Sp. Atk stat. But after becoming a Mega Garchomp, it boasts 170 Attack and 120 Sp. Atk, solidifying its name as a formidable physical and special attacker.

1) Groudon

Groudon (Image via TPC)

HP - 100

- 100 Attack - 150

- 150 Defense - 140

- 140 Special Attack - 100

- 100 Special Defence - 90

- 90 Speed - 90

- 90 Total - 670

Groudon is like the king of the Ground-type Pokemon owing to its astonishing BST. With incredible stats, it has everything it needs to pose a threat. Moreover, it remains unfazed by those who challenge it without acknowledging its power.

Those aware of its Attack, Defense, and Special Attack know its unfathomable capacity. It is a terrifying creature capable of tanking and launching physical and special attacks. In addition, evolving a Groudon into a Primal form can further boost its strength.

As a Primal Groudon, it boasts a 770 BST, where its Attack is 180, Defense is 160, and Sp. Atk is 150. Notably, its HP, Sp. Def, and Speed stats remain unchanged.

If you're interested in learning other Pokemon content, check out our other articles:

Get Musharna || Get all Oricorio forms || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || Chansey Best moveset and counters || Defeat Incarnate Forme Enamorus || Get Furfrou (Heart Trim)