How to get all Oricorio forms in Pokemon GO

The regular forms of Oricorio were previously available in Pokemon GO, but the Carnival of Love event will return them to the player base. The event will go live at 10 am local time on February 13, 2024, and conclude at 8 pm local time on February 15. The four styles of Oricorio were released at the beginning of the Festival of Colors in 2022. After two years, the developers are finally debuting their shiny forms in the game.

Many GO players want to know how to get these beautiful birds. On that note, this guide explains how to add them to your collection, as well as the best strategy to execute during Carnival of Love.

Note: Each Oricorio’s style will be available to encounter in a specific region.

How to get Oricorio (Baile Style) in Pokemon GO

Baile Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Oricorio (Baile Style) will only appear in the wild in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Those who live in these regions have a chance to get it. Unfortunately, players from other parts of the world will have to wait for future Pokemon GO events to encounter them.

Oricorio (Baile Style)

Type: Fire and Flying-type Pokemon

Max CP: 2638

Attack: 196

Defense: 145

Stamina: 181

How to get Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style) in Pokemon GO

Pom-Pom Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get the Pom-Pom Style Oricorio in the Carnival of Love event, you must catch it as a wild encounter in the Americas. Developers Niantic have made each form exclusive to a particular region.

Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style)

Type: Electric and Flying-type Pokemon

Max CP: 2638

Attack: 196

Defense: 145

Stamina: 181

How to get Oricorio (Pa'u Style) in Pokemon GO

Pa'u Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To acquire Oricorio (Pa'u Style) in the game, you must capture it as a wild encounter in African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands. The form will be exclusively available to encounter in the given regions.

Oricorio (Pa'u Style)

Type: Psychic and Flying-type Pokemon

Max CP: 2638

Attack: 196

Defense: 145

Stamina: 181

How to get Oricorio (Sensu Style) in Pokemon GO

Sensu Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you want to get Sensu Style Oricorio, you’ll need to catch it in the wild during Carnival of Love. It will appear in the Asia Pacific region.

Oricorio (Sensu Style)

Type: Ghost and Flying-type Pokemon

Max CP: 2638

Attack: 196

Defense: 145

Stamina: 181

Pokemon GO: Best ways to get all Oricorio forms

While a Pokemon can be encountered in the wild, the best way to draw them to your area would be to utilize the lure items:

Lure Modules : It can be activated by attaching it to a PokeStop. Once you do that, wild Pokemon will be attracted to the lured Stop, but you must be stationary to reap the benefit from the effect.

: It can be activated by attaching it to a PokeStop. Once you do that, wild Pokemon will be attracted to the lured Stop, but you must be stationary to reap the benefit from the effect. Incense: It is used on a trainer. With this, Pocket Monsters in the wild can be lured to your location. Even if you're mobile, its effect will draw Pokemon to your device.

Lastly, if you utilize both resources simultaneously, you can boost your chances of finding more wild monsters.

