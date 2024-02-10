Can you solo defeat Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon GO elite raid?

Incarnate Forme Enamorus is set to make its Pokemon GO debut via Elite Raids, and many players want to know how they can defeat it solo. It is a Legendary Pokemon, popularly known as a member of the Forces of Nature. Nintendo’s Pokemon: Legend Arceus was the first game to introduce Incarnate Forme Enamorus.

Pokemon of such caliber are often hard to challenge if you are playing alone; the likelihood of winning would be much greater with a team. That said, victory as a solo player is not impossible. Here is what you must do to conquer Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Niantic's mobile title.

How to defeat Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon GO Elite Raids

Incarnate Forme Enamorus's weaknesses and resistance (Image via TPC)

If you want to beat Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon GO Elite Raids, you will need to use the ideal raid counters. Pokemon that utilize the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect are the most effective counters in this scenario.

But, before you learn the relevant STAB attacks, you must understand the critter's weaknesses and resistances. Being a dual Flying- and Fairy-type Pokemon, Incarnate Forme Enamorus is weak to the following moves:

Electric

Ice

Poison

Rock

Steel

It resists the following attacks:

Bug

Dragon

Fighting

Ground

Dark

Grass

When building counters for Incarnate Forme Enamorus, you should focus on exploiting its weaknesses. If you use attacks that the creature can resist, you will be at a disadvantage as they won't deal considerable damage.

Best counters for Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon GO

Win Incarnate Forme Enamorus Raid using counters mentioned below (Image via TPC)

Incarnate Forme Enamorus is best countered by Pokemon that can use the STAB moves. This bonus activates when a counter’s type matches its move’s type. For example, Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash deals significant damage because of the shared Steel-type attributes.

The following Pokemon and movesets will help you inflict heavy damage on Incarnate Forme Enamorus:

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Gengar with Hex and Sledge Bomb

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Those who can’t utilize the provided counters can build their own, taking the critter's weaknesses into consideration.

Lastly, remember to stock up on Pokemon GO Max Revives so you can heal and revive your counters in time.

Can you get Shiny Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon GO?

The developers at Niantic will not debut Shiny Incarnate Forme Enamorus during Pokemon GO Elite Raids. The beast may be introduced in the near future. Until then, you can get its regular form by winning the raids.

