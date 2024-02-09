How to solo defeat Salamence in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Many players may want to know about the possibility of defeating Salamence solo in Pokemon GO's 3-star raids. The critter is a dual Dragon- and Flying-type creature introduced in Generation III. It is an attack-focused Pocket Monster with 277 Attack, 168 Defense, and 216 Stamina. As a 3-star raid boss, its Combat Power (CP) and Hit Points (HP) will be significantly boosted, posing a challenge to those who want to bring it down to catch it.

Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event features Salamence in 3-star raids. Here’s what you must do to win the battle without a team.

How to beat Salamence in Pokemon GO 3-star raids alone

Salamence, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

You can beat Salamence in Pokemon GO on your own by using high-damage-dealing Ice-type creatures. As a solo performer, you should always prioritize using the best possible counters in this raid. Shadow Mamoswine, Baxcalibur, and Galarian Standard Mode Darmanitan are great options to use.

Salamence is a pseudo-Legendary Flying- and Dragon-type Pokemon. Therefore, it is weak to the following attacks:

Ice (256%)

Dragon (160%)

Fairy (160%)

Rock-type (160%)

Here are the moves that it resists:

Grass (39.1%)

Ground (39.1%)

Bug (39.1%)

Fighting (39.1%)

Fire (39.1%)

Water (39.1%)

Remember to use high-level Pokemon when attempting to battle Salamence by yourself. Moreover, the raid parties must be built around the critter’s weaknesses. Ice-type moves inflict heavy damage, so it is best to go with that option.

Best counters for Salamence in Pokemon GO

Arguably, the number one Pokemon to use in this raid is Shadow Mamoswine (Image via TPC)

The best strategy to implement in the Salamence 3-star raids would be to utilize Ice-type attacks and Pokemon. The reason is that their combination triggers the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) bonus power. With that said, here are the counters you need for this battle:

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Galarian Standard Mode Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Cetitan with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Mr. Rime with Ice Shard and Triple Axel

Avalugg with Ice Fang and Avalanche

If you wish to take down Salamence alone, you should focus on using Mega and Shadow Pokemon to yield better results. However, if you cannot access them, prioritize high-level Pocket Monsters with effective Ice-type moves.

Lastly, you should carry enough Pokemon GO Max Revives to heal and revive your counters. They are crucial items to have in the battle.

