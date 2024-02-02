Pokemon GO Chansey: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

If you happened to catch Chansey during its Pokemon GO Community Day, you may wonder about its best moveset, counters, and battle capabilities. It’s a Normal-type Pokemon with only one weakness, and its prowess is impressive in certain areas. The event granted players all forms of Chansey, including Happiny and Blissey. Hence, the question remains — is Chansey any good?

This article will walk you through everything you need to know about this Pokemon, including its stats, performance in PvP and PvE battle scenarios, counters, and much more.

Best moveset for Chansey in Pokemon GO

Explaining Chansey's move pool (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are two different battle formats in Pokemon GO that Chansey can partake in. The first is popularly known as the GO Battle League, whereas the second includes Gym defense and Raids. While the former follows a PvP layout, the latter adopts PvE.

Chansey best moveset for PvP

Fast Move: Zen Headbutt

Charged Moves: Hyper Beam and Psychic

Chansey best moveset for PvE

Fast Move: Pound

Charged Moves: Hyper Beam

Is Chansey good in PvP?

Sadly, Chansey has no place in PvP battle formats. The maximum CP it can reach in the game is 1481, which means it is eligible to perform in the Pokemon GO Great and Ultra League. However, it fails to excel due to its significant offense and defense power differences.

Although the Pokemon can tank pretty well, it cannot land powerful hits. Even with its best PvP move pool, it is a very slow attacker. On top of that, it faces challenges even when taking down damaged opponents. Most of the time, Chansey struggles to use shields, and thus players find that the critter should not be used in PvP fights.

Is Chansey good in PvE?

Can you do something great with Chansey? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You would think that Chansey may perform well in PvE battles since it falls short of expectations in PvP. Surprisingly, it can’t sustain itself in this format either. Its best moveset only lands 5.70 damage per second, so when you use the critter in Raids or Gyms to attack opponents, it has little to offer since its attack is just 60.

Fortunately, Chansey can be used as a Gym Defender. If it is able to survive a whole day without being kicked out of the Gym, which it might pull off due to its 487 Stamina stat, you will earn 50 Pokecoins. Therefore, it is well-suited for this purpose.

Chansey moves in Pokemon GO

Chansey can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast Move: Pound (Normal-type) and Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

Charged Moves: Hyper Beam (Normal-type), Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type), and Psychic (Psychic-type)

Pokemon GO: Chansey stats, weaknesses, and resistance

As a solo Normal-type Pokemon, Chansey is weak to the following attack:

Fighting

On the other hand, it can resist this attack:

Ghost

Here is an overview of its stats:

Max CP : 1418

: 1418 Attack : 60

: 60 Defense : 128

: 128 Stamina : 487

: 487 Weather Boost: Partly Cloudy

Best counters for Chansey in Pokemon GO

Counters to win fights against Chansey (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Great League counters: Skarmory, Whiscash, Talonflame, Lanturn, Azumarill, Registeel, Medicham, and Deoxys

Ultra League counters: Cresselia, Talonflame, Steelix, Poliwrath, Giratina (Altered), Granbull, Swampert, and Gliscor

Pokemon GO PvE counters:

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Keldeo (Ordinary Forme) with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Use the moves that give you the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) benefits when you use countering attacks. The STAB potential activates when a Pokemon’s type is the same as its move’s type.

