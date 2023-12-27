5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in January 2024

The new year brings new prospects for Pokemon GO players, including fresh events, returning entities, new debuts, and much more. January 2024 will give fans some insight into the developers' event management strategies. As 2023 was the stepping stone for the inclusion of many Paldean Monsters, players are eager to know what mysteries they will get to uncover next year.

Fans are delighted to celebrate the Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 event. However, that is not the only thing to look forward to. Here are five pieces of content the company has prepared for 2024.

Return of Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus, and four other things to look out for in Pokemon GO this January

1) Pokemon GO New Year's 2024

Raid Bosses for January (Image via Niantic)

The first event of January is more of a festive occasion than a New Year celebration event. This is because Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 will return Ultra Beasts and Legendaries to players. The five-star Raids involving them will be more stirring. While Mega Ampharos will come back to Mega Raids, Party Hat creatures will appear in one- and three-star Raids.

Moreover, Baby Pokemon for this title will be available to hatch through 7 KM eggs. The New Year's 2024 bonuses will decrease the egg-hatch distance by half during it.

New additions, such as Ribbon Jigglipuff and Ribbon Wigglipuff, will be added to the game through this event as well. So, make sure you catch the former in the wild or through Paid Timed Research to evolve it into the latter.

2) Shiny Rowlet, Shiny Dartrix, and Shiny Decidueye

Preview of Shiny Rowlet, Shiny Dartrix, and Shiny Decidueye (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day is a three-hour event that will be held on January 6. Niantic has decided to introduce Shiny Rowlet, Shiny Dartrix, and Shiny Decidueye through it. The compelling part of this occasion is that if players somehow miss out on the event, they can still encounter the Grass Quill Pokemon.

The Rowlet Community Day event will end after 5 pm local time. However, the bonus Dartrix Raid will start right after that. Defeating this creature will spawn Rowlet in a nearby location where its raid will be hosted. The Rowlet Community Day's bonuses will include 2x Catch Candy, 2x Chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon, and more.

A lot more things can be done in this Pokemon GO event. Players can even get a Decidueye that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant after evolving a Rowlet.

3) Arrival of Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus (Therian form)

Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus sprites (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Forces of Nature trio is coming to Pokemon GO Raid Battles in January. Its members include Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. Each of these monsters has a Legendary status and incredible battle power. They all belong to the flying type, but Thundurus and Landorus have a sub-type as well. What makes these powerhouses a great addition is their access to versatile move pools.

While Tornadus has Fast Moves like Gust and Astonish, Thundurus has Bite and Volt Switch. Also, despite being a Ground- and Flying-type, Landorus can use Fast Attacks Extrasensory (Psychic). It's worth noting that these creatures have limited weaknesses.

4) Spotlight Hour

Official imagery for Spotlight Hour (Image via Niantic)

On each of the five Tuesdays this January, Pokemon GO will feature a different Pocket Monster. Players will have increased chances of capturing them during the Spotlight Hour. The dedicated event to highlight a special creature is one of the pieces of content in this title.

The first week of January will see the return of Castform, a creature with four different forms. You should catch as many of it as possible during its Spotlight Hour to get double XP.

The second and third weeks will bring Eevee and Ralts, respectively, along with the special bonuses 2X Catch Candy and 2X Transfer Candy. The last two featured Pokemon are Barboach and Fungoos, with their Spotlight Hours offering 2X Evolution XP and 2X Catch Stardust as rewards.

5) GO Battle League

GO Battle League official artwork (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO Battle League is a platform for trainers to check the “synergy” they have built with their trained creatures. The first leagues to arrive this January will be the Ultra League and Great League Remix.

These will come with a restriction rule prohibiting specific Pokemon from entering. By dominating the Battle League, players will have the opportunity to obtain various rewards. It's worth noting that the Great League will be available from December 30 to January 6 before arriving again later in the month.

The Master League and Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition will follow the Ultra League and Great League Remix. The Great League and Hisui Cup: Great League Edition will come next. Each of these battle formats is designed differently; therefore, we suggest keeping the evolution of creatures ideal for the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Reaping the benefits from these segments will be a challenge if players carelessly evolve entities when they should postpone them. This is crucial to secure wins since weak critters are easy to defeat.