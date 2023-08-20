All Shiny Baby Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked 

Catching a Shiny Baby Pokemon is one of the most demanding challenges in Pokemon GO. You need an Incubator first, which can be acquired by spending a few Pokecoins in the in-game shop. Because these elusive critters are hard to encounter quickly in the game, you need Incubators to hatch Eggs to speed up the process. Since you can only obtain these rare Shiny monsters through Eggs, collecting as many as possible is highly advised.

Baby Pokemon are the first-stage evolutionary line, but the second stage was the first to be introduced in a generation before them. However, the franchise released a few exceptions and their second stage-evolutionary lines in the same generation. And they all share unique designs, body structures, and coloring. Here is the list of all ranked Shiny Baby Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Shiny Riolu and 15 other Shiny Baby Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

16) Shiny Elekid

Shiny Elekid (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Elekid is a solo Electric-type Pokemon from the Johto region in Pokemon GO. The game has a male Shiny version of this form, with a distinct body figure and coloring. The original variant demonstrates a yellow round body with black stripes on its hands, body, and legs. Both forms share these black stripes, but the Shiny collectors hunt for new shade and elusiveness.

The Shiny form of Elekid debuted in Pokemon GO during the Hatchathon 2018 event on November 14, 2018. It was available in 2 KM Eggs, and those who walked for some kilometers may have had a chance to encounter it. The recent An Instinctive Hero event featured Shiny Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory, allowing encountering multiple forms.

15) Shiny Magby

Shiny Magby (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Shiny variant of Magby is a rare sight to the trainers, but they can know it by looking at its coloring in Pokemon GO. Shiny Magby has a dark brown color complexion throughout its body, whereas its original form has a pink body shade. But the collectors prefer the shiny form because of its skin tone and attractiveness.

This Shiny Baby Pokemon debuted during the Eggstravaganza 2018 event through 2 KM Eggs in Pokemon GO. Hunters had to walk and use Incubators to boost the chance of encountering it. The recent Pokemon GO New Year 2023 event featured it in 7 KM Eggs, and those lucky trainers probably caught it. And those who want to test their luck can do so by hatching 2 KM Eggs during the Season of Hidden Gems.

14) Shiny Azurill

Shiny Azurill (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Azurill has a distinct appearance and body structure in Pokemon GO. It is one of the cutest-looking creatures with a unique color design. The original variant has a predominant blue coloring, white blush on the cheek, and black eyes. However, the demand for the Shiny form is due to its green skin coloring, as it can perfectly blend into Pokemon GO's wild world.

The Shiny version of Azurill debuted at the beginning of the Pokemon GO Holiday 2018 on December 18, 2018. It was available to encounter by hatching 5 KM Eggs. The most recent Spring into Spring 2023 event featured it again in 2 KM Eggs. And it is advised to turn on the Adventure Sync feature to reap benefits from such circumstances.

13) Shiny Wynaut

Shiny Wynaut (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The first-stage evolutionary line, Shiny Wynaut, boasts rarity, coloring, and design in Pokemon GO. The original variant has a blue color complexion, two long ears, tiny legs, and a black tail with a white circle and a dot. Conversely, Shiny Wyanut is visually appealing because of its magenta coloring. Although both forms share many similarities, getting your hands on a rare piece of art is always exhilarating.

Shiny Wyanut first appeared in Pokemon GO at the start of the Eggstravaganza 2018 event on March 22, 2018. Hatching 2 KM Eggs allowed trainers to encounter this Shiny Baby Pokemon during that occasion. Moreover, it was featured in 2 KM eggs once again in the Pokemon GO New Year event 2021.

12) Shiny Budew

Shiny Budew (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny collectors hunt Shiny Budew for many reasons in Pokemon GO. One primary explanation is the rarity. The other reasons are distinct body features and design. It emphasizes a green color combination and has a purple bib, a yellow head, and two tiny yellow feet. You can spot it easily by looking at this indication when you hatch Pokemon Eggs.

Both forms of Budew debuted on the same day, November 6, 2018. Hatching the 5 KM Eggs was the way to encounter Shiny Budew. Recently, Niantic featured it during the Pokemon GO Glittering Garden 2023 event through 2 KM Eggs from August 5 to 8.

11) Shiny Bonsly

Shiny Bonsly (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Bonsly first appeared in Pokemon GO during the Gift Event on August 5, 2019. These special events allow you to encounter Shiny Baby Pokemon and earn Stardust side by side. One had to incubate 7 KM Eggs to encounter it during the event. But the method to find it was by receiving Gifts from your friends. So, if you want to take advantage of such events in the future, make sure you spin those Pokestops to collect Gifts.

The original variant of Bonsly has a creative body design and looks like a living shrub in Pokemon GO. It has three round green bushes on its head that look like a club symbol from afar. Hunting the Shiny Bonsly is challenging. However, it compensates for the loss once you see its coloring and details. It has a light brown body hue with dark pink shade bushes.

10) Shiny Mime Jr

Shiny Mime Jr (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Mime Jr looks endearing because of its doll-clown-like body design and coloration. You can be sure you encountered a Shiny form by looking at its green hat. The original form has slightly different shades, a pink nose, a pink bump on its stomach, along with blue legs and hats. These differences and rarity make Shiny Baby Pokemon hunting immeasurable to other challenges in the game.

Shiny Mime Jr. was released at the start of World Tourism Day on September 26, 2019. It was available in 5 KM Eggs, but only European trainers had a chance to encounter it first. An Instinctive Hero event in May 2023 featured this Shiny Baby Pokemon in 7 KM Eggs. Hatching and collecting enough Eggs and repeating the process was the only way to get lucky.

9) Shiny Happiny

Shiny Happiny (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The original variant is charming and loveable due to its unique body design and coloring in Pokemon GO. It has a pink skin tone, small hands and legs, and a white underside. But the Shiny Happiny has improvised shades, giving it a more cute appearance in the title. Since you cannot find this Shiny Baby Pokemon in the wild, you must participate in the events to collect its Eggs.

Shiny collectors started their Shiny Happiny hunting after its debut. It was released on the Valentine's Day event on February 14, 2020. The last Valentine's Day event in 2023 featured it again in 7 KM Eggs. However, it was challenging to capture because the Eggs also featured other Pokemon.

8) Shiny Munchlax

Shiny Munchlax (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The original form of Munchlax has a unique body design, shape, characteristics, and coloring in Pokemon GO. Shiny collectors desire Shiny Munchlax immensely because it looks appealing and is also the first-stage evolution of Shiny Snorlax. The standard form focuses more on light blue coloring, while the shiny has a slightly rich blue shade.

This Shiny Baby Pokemon debuted in Pokemon GO at the beginning of the Greedy Gluttons event on November 9, 2022. This occasion featured it in 7 KM Eggs. Later, the Spring into Spring event allowed hunters to hatch this Shiny Baby Pokemon from 2 KM Eggs. This occurrence shows one needs patience and luck to get it.

7) Shiny Riolu

Shiny Riolu (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Riolu is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a humanoid body design in Pokemon GO. It has a yellow-colored upper body, hands, tail, and head with darker blue ears and a "mask" on the face. These attributes make it more desirable and appealing for the Shiny hunters, and they prefer this variant over the original one.

Shiny Riolu debuted at the start of the Sinnoh Celebration event 2020 in Pokemon GO. It was available in 7 KM eggs, and one had to hatch them to encounter this Shiny Baby Pokemon. The latest Riolu Hatch Day event in July 2023 gave collectors a three-hour window to encounter it from 2 KM Eggs.

6) Shiny Smoochum

Shiny Smoochum (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Shiny form of Smoochum has multiple color combinations in Pokemon GO, attracting Shiny hunters from different parts of the globe. It separates itself from the original variant by welcoming new color shades. It has a light pink skin tone and a cream-colored chest, arms, and legs. Since this Shiny Pokemon is rare, it adds excitement and entertainment to the hunting journey.

Shiny Smoochum debuted during the Pokemon GO Valentine's Day event on February 13, 2019. Those who walked and hatched Eggs during the event could test their rarity. The Season 9 Mythical Wishes featured it again in 7 KM Eggs. But one had to get lucky to encounter this Shiny Baby Pokemon.

5) Shiny Togepi

Shiny Togepi (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

You can encounter one of the Happiest Pokemon, Shiny Topegi, by hatching Eggs in Pokemon GO. It has a unique body feature, and those who hatch it can see its egg-shaped body. Half of its body is covered in eggshells, and the shiny one looks more pretty in this design. The original form has a light yellow skin shade, whereas the counterpart has pink skin pigment.

Pokemon GO Shiny Togepi debuted at the start of the Eggstravaganza 2018 event on March 22, 2018. One had to hatch 2 KM Pokemon Eggs to get a chance to encounter it.

The April 2023 Community Day featured all evolutionary lines of Togepi, and fans had the opportunity to capture it. Since you can only discover this Shiny Baby Pokemon during specific events, acquiring enough Incubators is advised as it speeds up the hatching process.

4) Shiny Tyrogue

Shiny Tyrogue (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Tyrogue debuted in Pokemon GO at the beginning of the Pokemon GO Tour: Johto event on February 26, 2022. Since then, enthusiasts have waited for special occasions to encounter this Shiny Baby monster. Further, the reason to love and wait for them is because of their creative body design, color combination, and rarity.

The original form of Tyrogue has a pale purple body, brown hips and legs, and yellow eyes. Its head has three points facing upward. Although these attributes are the reason for its popularity, the Shiny Baby Pokemon demonstrates appealing colors, further boosting it. The noticeable differences are its blue legs and hips, gray skin tone, and white stripes on its hands and waist.

3) Shiny Igglybuff

Shiny Igglybuff (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The original form of Igglybuff has its lore, fan following, design, and coloration in Pokemon GO. But when it's about the counter variant, Shiny hunters prefer the rare form because of its limited availability and coloring. It has a slightly darker shade to its original skin tone and also boasts a new shiny-sparkle animation in the game. You can even see it smiling in the game animation.

Niantic released Shiny Igglyuff and its evolutionary lines in Pokemon GO at the start of the Eggstravaganza 2019 event. One had to hatch 2 KM Eggs and get lucky to encounter this shiny critter. It was a challenging task because the occasion also featured other Baby Pokemon.

2) Shiny Cleffa

Shiny Cleffa (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Shiny form of Cleffa in Pokemon GO debuted at the beginning of the Valentine's Day 2019 event on February 13, 2019. There was a chance to catch Shiny Cleffa by hatching 7 KM Eggs in that event, but it was not guaranteed. The current season's Hidden Gems Adventure Sync Rewards featured 2 KM Eggs, allowing you to encounter Shiny Cleffa.

This Shiny Baby Pokemon original variant has two brown ears and permanent red blush on its cheek. Although small, cute, and attractive, hunting the Shiny forms is worthwhile when you add design and coloring to these features. It has green ears and dark pink blush on the face, and you can identify it quickly when you see it.

1) Shiny Pichu

Shiny Pichu (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Pichu is undoubtedly one of the most desired critters in Pokemon GO. Since this creature boasts a higher rarity, one has to wait for special events to collect its Eggs. It debuted at the start of the Pokemon GO Park event in Yokohama, Japan. Because this occasion was a regional event, numerous shiny hunters from other parts of the world missed the opportunity to encounter it.

The original variant of this Shiny Baby Pokemon has a pale yellow color complexion and triangular ears with black ear tips, a collar, and a tail. However, Shiny Pichu has more improvised coloring and is visually appealing to the eyes. This form has a red cheek pouch that keeps a small amount of electricity, making it more electrifying than before.