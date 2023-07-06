How to get shiny Snorlax in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's 2016 release date included Snorlax as one of the capturable Pocket Monsters in the AR game, with trainers trying to find the iconic Sleeping Pokemon in many different raids. From catching it in the wild or in raids to egg hatching or as a PvP reward, Snorlax has been featured in many different elements of the popular mobile title. The latest appearance will see Snorlax available from July 6 to July 12 as a 3-star Raid Boss.

Thanks to the Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary event, many Kanto-native species like Snorlax will return to the forefront in mid-July this year. Intersted trainers can catch, battle, and research to obtain different Gen I creatures, including Snorlax.

If Pokemon GO players want to snag a Snorlax, they have an excellent chance to do so in 3-star Raids during the upcoming 7th Anniversary event.

How to catch Snorlax in Pokemon GO's 7th Anniversary event

During the 7th Anniversary event, Snorlax will appear as a 3-star Raid Boss alongside the likes of Lapras or Flareon. As usual, trainers may have to do some PokeStop searching to find one where Snorlax is being raided, but once they do, entering and completing the raid shouldn't be particularly difficult.

Not only are 3-star Raid Bosses fairly easy to beat in Pokemon GO, but Snorlax is one of the easiest Pokemon to damage and counter. As a Normal-type, the Sleeping Pokemon takes neutral damage from almost all elemental types, but is particularly weak to Fighting-type moves and resistant to Ghost-type attacks.

How to beat Snorlax in Pokemon GO Raids

Find a Pokestop in the game world that either has a 3-star raid egg above it or Snorlax itself. Get within range of this stop, and spend a Raid Pass to enter the raid lobby. Remote Raid Passes can also be used, although you may want to save these for higher-tier raids. Comprise your battle party of Pokemon and invite any and all trainers you need to. Bringing in your fellow comrades should help defeat Snorlax even faster, allowing you to capture it and run the raid again if you'd like. For your raid team, it's advised to use Fighting-type Pokemon and moves to battle Snorlax and deal heavy damage to it. The top choices include Terrakion, Conkeldurr, Keldeo, Lucario, Machamp, Galarian Zapdos, Pheromosa, and Hawlucha. When the raid timer expires, hammer at Snorlax with everything you've got, including both Fast and Charged Moves. If your Pokemon take too much damage, be sure to use the Revives and Potions that you have to pick your fighters up and heal them. After Snorlax falls, you can move on to catch it in the post-raid encounter. Give Snorlax some Razz Berries and Pinap Berries and then hit it with your best well-aimed curveball throw. It may break out a few times, but you should be able to snag Snorlax with just a few throws.

Can Snorlax be shiny in Pokemon GO?

While catching Snorlax is certainly great in Pokemon GO, some trainers are likely wondering: can this slumbering Normal-type be caught in its shiny form? Fortunately, the answer is yes, as Snorlax received its shiny variation during the Kanto Tour event back in February 2021.

If players want to capture a shiny Snorlax at the moment, their best bet is to repeatedly complete the upcoming 3-star raids during the 7th Anniversary event from July 6 to July 12, 2023. Although a shiny won't typically be found after a single raid, Snorlax doesn't have a very low shiny appearance rate in comparison to many other Pocket Monsters in the event.

As expected, repeated raids will take time and plenty of Raid Passes, but eventually, Pokemon GO trainers will encounter that coveted shiny Snorlax that they've been searching for.

