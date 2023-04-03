Why are Pokemon GO fans upset with Niantic over recent Remote Raid Pass changes?

Following a recent newsletter on the Pokemon GO official website, the game's community is enraged. This is all due to some of the adjustments sneaked onto live servers to ostensibly reduce the number of Remote Raid Battle attendees as a means for Niantic to potentially get additional location data for selling to advertising. Remote Raids were initially implemented into the mobile game to allow players to participate in raids while following social distancing guidelines during the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic. When these limits were loosened, Niantic gradually removed these consumer-friendly modifications to persuade their player base to migrate as much as possible.

What new adjustments has Niantic made to these cherished raid passes, and why have they angered the community? Here is everything we know about the upcoming changes to Pokemon GO's Remote Raids and Raid Passes.

Remote Raid Pass price increase for Pokemon GO? Niantic's latest controversial change for the mobile hit game

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

On March 30th, Niantic released the newsletter stating their intended changes to Remote Raid Passes and the Remote Raid feature. The most devastating news that dropped in the recent announcement involves the increase in cost that Niantic will soon inflict on this variety of Raid Pass.

It was revealed that the Remote Raid Pass that players can purchase from the store is seeing a price increase by nearly double as the price has gone from 100 Pokecoins to 195, doubling the price for trainers who buy these passes with real money as players now have to buy two packs of 100 Pokecoins to afford one pass.

EEEeee! »★« @EEvisu @PokemonGoApp Why do you hate your fan base so much? If people with disabilities were taken into consideration when this decision was made, are you just outright admitting you don’t care for those peoples limitations? This cap is unnecessary and ridiculous, your team is a walking L. @PokemonGoApp Why do you hate your fan base so much? If people with disabilities were taken into consideration when this decision was made, are you just outright admitting you don’t care for those peoples limitations? This cap is unnecessary and ridiculous, your team is a walking L.

To make the announcement even worse, Niantic has also revealed in the same newsletter that they are limiting the amount of Remote Raid Battles a single player can attempt in Pokemon from the unlimited amount down to five per day. As they can no longer play the game from the security of their home after a certain point, this modification, in particular, would significantly impact players with physical constraints.

According to the information that has been made available, the main benefit of this update is that players may now get free Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO by exchanging a Research Breakthrough Package, which can be obtained once every seven days. However, the exact odds of finding one through this method have yet to be seen.

GameChanger Charity @GameChangerOrg @PokemonGoApp We don't like to speak on things like this too much, but... This update will essentially end any accessibility that was left. We feel for the thousands of sick children & those physically impaired that will no longer have the ability to experience a large part of this game. @PokemonGoApp We don't like to speak on things like this too much, but... This update will essentially end any accessibility that was left. We feel for the thousands of sick children & those physically impaired that will no longer have the ability to experience a large part of this game. 👎💔

Rounding out the last Raid Battle changes coming to Pokemon GO, with the rest of the alterations pitched in the recent newsletter, indicates that Raid Battles will have some excellent bonuses. Firstly, though not as good as its current condition, players will receive an increase in the amount of Remote Raids they can partake in during special events.

For the new raid loot changes, it was revealed that players will now earn more XL candies for completing Five-Star Raid Battles. Not a change made for the casual player base but appreciated for the hardcore competitive battling community.

