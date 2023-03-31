Pokemon GO Remote Raid Pass nerfs: Price changes, participation limts, and more

In a recent Pokemon GO blog post, Niantic outlined several changes that will be made to Remote Raid Pass items. These handy passes give players the ability to access a raid without physically being near the gym where it is hosted.

Despite the numerous controversies surrounding these raid passes and the concept of remote raiding in general, Niantic appears to be moving ahead with the phasing out of Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO.

After detailing its commitment to in-person raiding not long ago, Niantic's latest blog post announced more changes to Remote Raid Passes, mostly for the worse in the eyes of the community.

Without touching too much on how Pokemon GO fans will react, it's worth looking into the specific changes that will be made to remote raiding in the immediate future.

All Pokemon GO Remote Raid Pass changes on April 6, 2023

Price changes and raid limits will appear to further hobble remote raiding in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Niantic will begin its rollout of the new Remote Raid Pass changes on April 6, 2023. It appears these changes will be the norm going forward unless additional ones are made.

The overall price of Remote Raid Passes has increased both in bulk and in single passes. A hard cap on the number of remote raids that can be joined per day has also been imposed.

However, not every change is necessarily bad, as Niantic did throw the community a bone by providing a new means of earning Remote Raid Passes. Furthermore, the limit on permissible remote raids per day can still increase during certain events.

Here are all remote raid changes to Pokemon GO on April 6, 2023:

Remote Raid Pass three-packs have had their Pokecoin price increased to 525 coins.

A single Remote Raid Pass' price has been increased to 195 Pokecoins.

Trainers can now only participate in up to five remote raids per day, though this can change and be increased during certain events, according to Niantic.

Remote Raid Passes can now be included in the pool of potential rewards for completing Research breakthroughs. These passes will still be subject to the maximum inventory limit of three Remote Raid Passes per player. If a Research breakthrough is completed, but a player already has their maximum amount of allotted remote passes, they'll receive a Premium Battle Pass.

In addition to the changes made to remote raids directly, Pokemon GO players who participate in in-person 5-star raids will receive more XL Candy than those who enter it remotely.

All of these changes appear to culminate in a continued effort to reduce the frequency and reliance on remote raids compared to how they were used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite outcry from the community and suggestions on how to reward in-person raids without punishing remote players, Niantic appears to be moving full steam ahead with minimizing remote raiding in general. This will likely lead to more controversy in the community.

As more than a few fans have stated, weather conditions, remote location, and time constraints have contributed to their inability to participate in in-person raiding.

With remote raids continuing to be phased out for the most part, those who run into trouble performing in-person raids may feel further isolated by Niantic and Pokemon GO itself.

