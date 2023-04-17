Pokemon GO April 2023 Community Day Classic announced featuring Swinub

Niantic recently revealed the details for the upcoming Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO. It is set to be held later this month in the final week and will feature Swinub, the Pig Pokemon.

Trainers around the world will be able to encounter the pocket monster with an increased spawn rate in the wild for the duration of the event. Community Day Classic events see the return of popular featured pocket monsters from earlier Community Day events.

The latter takes place every month, with April's occasion featuring Togetic, the Happiness Pokemon, in the limelight. The event also provided Togekiss with the Charged Attack Aura Sphere.

Read on to find out all the available information regarding the upcoming April 2023 Community Day Classic featuring Swinub.

April 2023 Community Day Classic will feature Swinub in Pokemon GO

The upcoming Community Day Classic event will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, starting at 2 PM local time and continuing until 5 PM local time. As mentioned above, Swinub will appear in the wild around the player character more frequently.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/community… There’s a flurry of excitement—Swinub will appear more frequently in the wild on April 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time during the next #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic! There’s a flurry of excitement—Swinub will appear more frequently in the wild on April 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time during the next #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic!pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/ER41sCSfHw

Lucky players might also have an opportunity to encounter the shiny variant of Swinub. Introduced back in Generation II, Swinub is a dual-type Ice and Ground pocket monster. In Pokemon GO, players are able to evolve Swinub into Piloswine with the help of 25 candy.

Piloswine can then be evolved by players to get Mamoswine with the help of 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone. Mamoswine is an excellent choice to have in players' battle parties in Pokemon GO.

Furthermore, evolving Piloswine from 2 PM local time to 7 PM local time will give players a Mamoswine that knows the Charged Attack Ancient Power.

The April 2023 Community Day Classic event will feature Field Research and Timed Research tasks for players to complete.

Trainers will also be able to get their hands on an event-exclusive Special Research story for the day with a $1 ticket that will be available in the in-game shop.

The day will also feature event bonuses for players like 3x Catch Stardust, Lure Modules, and Incense, which last for three hours when activated during the event, and snapshot surprises.

