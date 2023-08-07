Pokemon GO Fest New York City: Are the Raid Lover and Egg-thusiast add-ons worth buying?

Pokemon GO Fest has officially ended in London and Osaka. Now, it is time to head over to New York. The in-person events at New York City’s GO Fest will begin on August 18, 2023, and will end on August 21, 2023. Similar to the London and Osaka in-person events, you can expect the same energy and experience in this edition of the GO Fest as well.

If you are going to play in the New York Fest, you might be wondering if the add-ons that come with the ticket are worth buying. Given that the Pokemon GO Fest ticket is anything but cheap, it is natural that buying extra content might pinch your pocket. The added expenses of spending a week in New York are bound to burn a hole in your wallet as well.

So, should you buy the Raid Lover and Egg-thusiast add-ons for the GO Fest? This article will answer all your questions.

Pokemon GO Fest New York City: Raid Lover add-on bonuses and is it worth buying?

The Raid Lover add-on costs $15. You will get the following benefits for buying it during the in-person GO Fest event in New York City:

You will get 18 free Raid Passes every day by spinning Photo Discs in Gyms.

You will get an additional 5,000 Experience Points (XP) for completing a raid.

You will get 6 extra Candies for catching critters in Mega and 5-star raids.

If your trainer level is above 31, you will get three extra XL Candies for catching critters in Mega and 5-star raids.

The legendary critters that you will catch from the raids in the GO Fest have the chance of coming with location cards (you can read more about location cards in this article). So, to increase the chances of getting a shiny variant with the location card, you will have to do a lot of raids during the GO Fest.

If you consider the first bonus that you get for purchasing this add-on, you will get a total of about 40-50 raid passes for the entirety of Pokemon GO Fest. Given that three Premium Passes ask for 250 PokeCoins, it will cost you about 5000 PokeCoins to buy that many Raid Passes. That is a lot more than $15.

Furthermore, you will get more Candies and XLs for completing raids. So, if you can afford to pay the price, it is definitely worth everything you get from it.

Pokemon GO Fest New York City: Egg-thusiast add-on bonuses and is it worth buying?

The Egg-thusiast add-on costs the same as the previous entry, $15. You will get the following benefits for buying it during the in-person Pokemon GO Fest event in New York City:

You will get a 0.25x Egg Hatch Distance multiplier.

You will enjoy significantly raised chances of getting 10 km eggs from Gyms and PokeStops.

You will get thrice the amount of Stardust that you usually get for hatching eggs.

You will get thrice the amount of XP that you get for hatching eggs.

You will thrice the number of Candies that you generally get for hatching eggs.

So, if you do the math, you will get about 100,000 Stardust from about 10 10 km eggs if you have a Star Piece activated in your account. Given how valuable the resource is, this alone should justify the purchase.

You will be walking quite a bit during the Pokemon GO Fest hours. During that time, you will definitely spin PokeStops. So, that will replenish the eggs that you hatch while walking. Since they take less walking to hatch, you will get a lot of resources from this maneuver.

If you can afford to pay the extra $15 for this add-on in Pokemon GO, it is definitely worth the price.