Can you trade Shiny Rayquaza with Go Fest 2023 location card in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO Fests are known to bring many features to the table that trainers worldwide can try out. One of these is special backgrounds that come with certain legendary Pocket Monsters that you catch in raids. While legendary critters are rare and unique on their own, location cards happen to add a bit more oomph to them.

The location card feature, which shows where you caught the monster, was first added to Pokemon GO during the 2023 Hoenn Tour in Las Vegas. This special event was held during Season 9: Mystical Wishes and lasted from February 18, 2023, to February 19, 2023.

For those who missed the location cards during this event, Niantic has decided to add more to the 2023 GO Fest. Four legendary critters are being featured in five-star raids and mega raids, including Rayquaza, Yveltal, Cresselia, and Xerneas.

All these critters could come with a souvenir location background. Depending on where you catch the critter – London, Osaka, or New York – you will get a different location card for each one.

You will probably have friends who are ticket holders for the GO Fest. If they are lucky enough to get these location card critters, you might be wondering if you can trade these. This article will walk you through everything you need to do to trade location card Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO.

How to trade Pocket Monsters with location cards from special events in Pokemon GO

Thankfully, the game will not prevent you from trading special location card Pokemon. Unlike mega-evolved critters or those with the Best Buddy badge that lose their privileges upon being traded, the critters that come with these location cards will retain them upon being traded.

Trading monsters in Pokemon GO is fairly simple and straightforward. However, when you have to trade legendary and shiny creatures, there are a few things you need to keep in mind:

If the critter you want to trade is unregistered for you, it will cost a lot of Stardust. By unregistered, we mean a creature that you have never caught before, it does not have a PokeDex entry in your account. An unregistered legendary or shiny beast trade will cost you between 80,000 to 1,000,000 Stardust in Pokemon GO , depending on your friendship level with your fellow trainer.

, depending on your friendship level with your fellow trainer. Trades involving legendary and shiny Pocket Monsters are considered to be Special Trades. You can usually perform one Special Trade every day, but if there are event-exclusive bonuses, you can do up to three to four in a day.

To trade the location card legendary or shiny legendary critter, follow these steps:

Add the person you want to trade with as your friend if they aren’t your friend already.

Go to their profile from your list of friends and click Trade.

Ask your friend to do the same. They should receive a notification when you initiate the trade. They can accept the trade invite . It will take you to the Pokemon selection page.

. It will take you to the Pokemon selection page. Select the desired critters and click on Confirm. The game should do the rest automatically.

(Note: If you want a guaranteed lucky trade, you can trade the location card critter with a catch from 2016/2017. That way, the value of the already exclusive Pokemon increases.)