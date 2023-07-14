How to increase the chances of Shiny Riolu at Riolu Hatch Day event in Pokemon GO?

Riolu, also known as the Emanation Pokemon, will feature in an upcoming event in Pokemon GO. Stack up on your Pokecoins, as you will want to buy a truckload of incubators for this one. Niantic recently announced the Riolu Hatch Day event, which has everyone bouncing off the walls. Being one of the most sought-after critters in the game, this is an exclusive opportunity to get your hands on it.

Hatch Day events, like Community Days, Raid Hours, or Spotlight Hours, are centered around one particular beast. The Riolu Hatch Day event will be a three-hour event, starting on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2 pm local time and ending on the same day at 5 pm local time.

You will receive many bonuses throughout this event, one of them being increased odds of getting a Shiny Riolu.

In this article, we will guide you through everything you need to know to get a Shiny Riolu in Pokemon GO.

How to get a Shiny Riolu in Pokemon GO?

Riolu will have boosted shiny odds during Hatch Day (Image via Niantic)

During the Riolu Hatch Day event, there will be increased 2 km egg drops from the Pokestops that you spin. It does not necessarily mean that you can get 2 km eggs from every single stop but that there will be an increased drop rate. Furthermore, the chances of hatching a Riolu from these 2 km eggs will also be increased, and the shiny odds will be boosted.

This means that if you grind hard enough, you can get your hands on the exquisite golden fighting beast. Riolu already has a high demand in the Pokemon GO community.

You can only imagine how valuable a shiny variant of the same would be. On the other hand, if you do not have a Riolu and just want to get a good Fighting-type creature, now is a good chance to get yourself one.

How to increase the chances of hatching a Shiny Riolu in Pokemon GO?

Mega Lucario is coming soon to Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Since Riolu does not have a regular spawn rate in the game, you can expect to have higher odds of getting a shiny version from one of the 2 km eggs. You can have an idea of the shiny odds of different creatures in Pokemon GO from the table below:

Pokemon Spawn Rate Shiny Odds Normal spawns in the wild 1/500 Medium-rate (Rare) spawns 1/125 Permaboost spawns 1/64 Community Day spawns 1/25 Legendary beasts in five-star raids 1/20

From the stats above, it can be concluded that the chances of hatching a Shiny Riolu from the 2 km eggs on Riolu Hatch Day in Pokemon GO are anywhere between 1 in 64 and 1 in 500. Since Niantic has never disclosed the official rates, it is impossible to pinpoint an accurate statistic.

You can increase your chances of getting a Shiny Riolu simply by hatching multiple 2 km eggs. This method calls for lots of egg incubators and might be a little expensive. It is worth the grind if you can afford it, as Shiny Riolu is one of the game's rarest creatures.

Furthermore, Mega Lucario will likely come to the game sometime in the future. Upon its arrival, it will be one of the best Fighting-type beasts in the game. Having said all this, we feel that grinding for the Shiny Riolu is definitely justified.

Poll : 0 votes