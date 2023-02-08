Pokemon GO Valentine's Day 2023: All Field Research and Timed Research tasks and rewards

With Valentine's Day 2023 in Pokemon GO slowly going live across the world, it brings along the debuts of a number of highly anticipated Pokemon, including Mega Evolutions and shiny variants. Furthermore, the event features a Global Challenge as well as Field Research and Timed Research tasks for players to complete and claim rewards from.

Previously, Niantic revealed the February 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO that players will be able to participate in this month. Since its official release way back in 2016, the developers have certainly done a commendable job in sustaining the hype and excitement of the community around the AR title.

This article details all of the Field Research and Timed Research tasks that Valentine's Day 2023 is introducing for Pokemon GO players to complete.

Everything you need to know about Valentine's Day 2023 Field Research and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

Valentine's Day 2023 is slated to begin on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will continue until Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. This should provide trainers around the world with enough time to participate in this event and unlock everything that it has to offer.

Valentine's Day 2023 features the debuts of Mega Gardevoir, Shiny Frillish, and Shiny Tapu Lele. Players will be able to encounter Mega Gardevoir and Tapu Lele as the Mega Raid Boss and the Five-Star Raid boss respectively.

The Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO players during Valentine's Day 2023 are as follows:

Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda with a heart pattern encounter (shiny variant available)

Spin five PokeStops or Gyms - Hippopotas encounter (shiny variant available), Litleo encounter (shiny variant available)

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - Alomomola encounter (shiny variant available), Chansey encounter (shiny variant available), Audino encounter (shiny variant available)

Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each - Luvdisc encounter (shiny variant available)

Open five Gifts - Combee encounter (shiny variant available), Morelull encounter

Earn three hearts with your buddy - Pikachu encounter (shiny variant available), Eevee encounter (shiny variant available), Ralts encounter (shiny variant available)

Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - Frillish encounter (shiny variant available)

The Timed Research 'Lovely Wishes' is currently available for Pokemon GO trainers with the arrival of Valentine's Day 2023. This particular Timed Research features branching pathlines for players to choose from, with each of them offering different rewards.

The various tasks and rewards for it are as follows:

Pokemon GO Lovely Wishes - Using Daily Adventure Incense: Step 1 of 2

Catch five Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball

Spin three PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Great Ball

Power up Pokemon five times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 500x Stardust, 500 XP, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO Lovely Wishes - Using Daily Adventure Incense: Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Female)

Catch 25 Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Male)

Catch eight different species of Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Female)

Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 15 Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Male)

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Frillish encounter (Female)

Rewards: Frillish encounter (Male), 1x Lure Module, 25x Ultra Ball

Pokemon GO Lovely Wishes - Catching Pokemon: Step 1 of 2

Catch five Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball

Spin three PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Great Ball

Power up Pokemon five times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 500x Stardust, 500 XP, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO Lovely Wishes - Catching Pokemon: Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Female)

Catch 25 Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Male)

Catch eight different species of Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Female)

Earn 25000 XP - Frillish encounter (Male)

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Frillish encounter (Female)

Rewards: Frillish encounter (Male), 1x Lure Module

Pokemon GO Lovely Wishes - Pokemon Candy: Step 1 of 2

Catch five Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball

Spin three PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Great Ball

Power up Pokemon five times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 500x Stardust, 500 XP, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO Lovely Wishes - Pokemon Candy: Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Female)

Catch 25 Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Male)

Catch eight different species of Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Female)

Use 25 Pinap Berry to help catch Pokemon - Frillish encounter (Male)

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Frillish encounter (Female)

Rewards: Frillish encounter (Male), 1x Lure Module

Players who choose the Pokemon Candy wish will have 2x Catch Candy for the duration of the event, those who opt for the Daily Adventure Incense wish will have 15 extra minutes of Daily Adventure Incense use, and players who choose the Catching Pokemon wish will have 2x Catch XP.

Valentine's Day 2023 will include the Luvdisc Limited Research event as well. This unique event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time.

