When is Shiny Tapu Lele arriving in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Ever since the Crackling Voltage event brought the shiny variant of Tapu Koko to Pokemon GO, players have been wondering when they can expect the next Shiny Pokemon.

Given how closed off Niantic can be when it comes to releasing certain Shiny Pokemon in the game, many trainers are curious about when they will get their chance to encounter a new one. Thankfully, they may not have to wait as long as initially anticipated.

As Tapu Lele has been on many players' radars, the question of when its shiny form is coming to the game is becoming more and more common.

While players cannot currently find Shiny Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO, they will be able to encounter it very soon. The Valentine's Day event in the mobile game starts on February 8, 2023, at 10:00 am local time, and with it comes some long-awaited introductions. This includes Mega Gardevoir, Heart-Pattern Furfrou, and Shiny Tapu Lele.

Tips for finding Shiny Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO

Tapu Lele as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is great that dedicated shiny hunters will soon be able to get their hands on a new shiny creature to add to their Pokemon GO collection. However, it may require a bit more work than most would be ready for.

Since Tapu Lele is a Legendary Pokemon, the only way players will have a chance of encountering its shiny variant is through repeated Five-Star Raid Battles.

While some players may get lucky and find one on the first try, most will not. As such, shiny hunters will need to prepare for repeated Raid Battles. The key to success is having the required resources readily available. This not only saves time but also mitigates the chances of failure.

The first thing players will need to ensure they have access to when shiny hunting via Raid Battles is raid passes. These tickets are required to participate in these types of battles. Trainers can purchase them from the in-game store using Pokecoins or earn one for free every day by spinning the photo disk at a Gym.

The next resource players will want to stock up on is medicine. Potions and revives are crucial when attempting Raid Battles as every participant in Pokemon GO's battle system is guaranteed to take damage. This means that trainers will need to heal their raid party at some point. Max Revives and Max Potions can be purchased in packs at the in-game store. They can also be found in Pokestops.

Finally, Pokemon GO players will need groups of other trainers to take on the raid with. A group of six or seven other players is recommended, as Tapu Lele is a rather bulky Pokemon that can be hard to take down with smaller parties.

Using social media and forums like Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook is a great way to find other trainers who are looking for a party to grind raids with.

The Valentine's Day event will end on February 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.

Poll : 0 votes