5 best baby Pokemon in Pokemon GO to this point

Pokemon GO possesses a sub-category of Pocket Monsters known as babies. Introduced in the main game series' second generation, babies in GO are hatched from eggs and evolve into species present within the game before the babies' debut. They're admittedly not powerful for not having evolved into their mature forms but still remain useful in formats like the Little Cup.

Much like grown species, not all babies are created equal in Pokemon GO. Some have better IV stats and movesets, making them more helpful for players in battle. If their evolutions are omitted from the conversation, then certain Baby Pokemon outrank their peers.

If Pokemon GO players are searching for the best baby monsters to use, a few great examples come to mind.

Mantyke, Mime Jr., and more amazing baby Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO as of July 2023

1) Mantyke

Base Stats

Attack - 105

- 105 Defense - 179

- 179 Stamina - 128

When it comes to overall durability, Mantyke is a tough baby to beat in Pokemon GO. Although picks like Munchlax have more overall health, Mantyke's greatest asset is its high Defense IVs. Despite being an infant, it has a solid Water/Flying type combination and even access to the Charged Move Ice Beam.

As far as battles go, Mantyke won't be known for its damage output. Regardless, it can perform quite well as a defender and the bulky anchor to a team when called upon.

2) Munchlax

Base Stats

Attack - 137

- 137 Defense - 117

- 117 Stamina - 286

Snorlax is well-established as one of the tankiest creatures in Pokemon GO, and while Munchlax can't match its evolution, it's still remarkably durable for a baby species. It outmatches any of its infant counterparts when it comes to Stamina IVs, giving it the largest health total.

Furthermore, Munchlax can deal solid damage and take some damage as well, thanks to its well-rounded Attack and Defense stats. Plus, being a Normal-type means it's only weak to Fighting-type moves, giving it a neutral footing in almost every other type matchup while keeping an advantage against Ghost-types.

3) Bonsly

Base Stats

Attack - 124

- 124 Defense - 133

- 133 Stamina - 137

It doesn't have the HP total of Munchlax or the sheer defense of Mantyke in Pokemon GO, but Bonsly may very well be the most well-rounded baby Pokemon in the game right now. A mono Rock-type, Bonsly does have quite a few elemental weaknesses, but it offers the best blend of durability and offensive firepower among baby mons.

Even better, it has a few type coverage options in the form of the moves Counter and Earthquake. This can sometimes be quite useful when using Bonsly in battle and dealing with multiple enemy-type combinations.

4) Mime Jr.

Base Stats

Attack - 125

- 125 Defense - 142

- 142 Stamina - 85

Mime Jr. is admittedly not an easy creature to hatch in Pokemon GO, but catching it will give trainers a sturdy ally with some offensive upside. Mime Jr.'s best asset is its Defense IVs, but it also benefits from a plethora of Psychic-type moves, all of which will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for extra damage output.

The biggest downside to Mime Jr. is that its low Stamina stat results in a small health total. While it does have a good Defense stat to mitigate incoming damage, Mime Jr. still won't be able to survive a frontal assault for too long.

5) Magby

Base Stats

Attack - 151

- 151 Defense - 99

- 99 Stamina - 128

What Magby lacks in durability in Pokemon GO, it makes up for it with damage potential. An Attack IV stat of 151 gives Magby considerably high attack power compared to other baby mons. Still, its languishing Defense and Stamina numbers leave it in something of a glass cannon role.

However, that shouldn't be anything a capable Pokemon GO trainer can't handle. With the right team around it, Magby can rack up damage with moves like Brick Break and Flamethrower while having safe switches in the wings to draw away the worst punishment it receives from its opponent.

