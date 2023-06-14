Pokemon GO Gym Defender Tier List for June 2023

Pokemon GO's gyms tend to be pretty awash with activity between raiding and the ever-constant struggle of players attacking/defending them for their respective teams. However, not every Pocket Monster used in gym offense or defense is considered the best in its field. Some species are just flat-out better than others.

When it comes to protecting gyms in Pokemon GO, durability and effective type combinations are often prioritized over damage output. The higher a creature's resistance, the more likely it is to be a stubborn issue for any prospective attackers. This is magnified when it can counter popular attacker types.

If Pokemon GO players are searching for certain monsters that can improve their gym defense times, there are plenty of options worth considering with varying degrees of overall effectiveness.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Prospective Pokemon GO Tier List for Gym Defenders in June 2023

S-Tier

The cream of the crop for anchoring a gym and keeping it safe from attackers, the S-Tier makes up Pokemon GO's top options for defense. They typically have massive HP pools due to their stamina IV stats but also possess solid elemental type combinations that make them tricky to counter.

Others have a high number of elemental resistances to take into account or take neutral damage from most sources. Whatever the case, these Pokemon are indispensable if there is room to place them in a given gym for a player's team.

S-Tier Gym Defenders: Blissey, Chansey, Snorlax, Slaking, Florges, Umbreon, Ursaluna, Melmetal, Lapras, Milotic.

A-Tier

Pokemon GO's A-Tier gym defenders are certainly no slouches and should be used if trainers have access to them. They may not have the peak durability and utility that the S-Tier options possess, but they're definitely well beyond being viable. If players don't have some of the top options, an A-Tier can substitute nicely.

For improved effectiveness, Pokemon GO trainers can coordinate with the other players defending the gym if possible. The right teammates in a given gym can give A-Tiers the potential to punch above their own weight class.

A-Tier Gym Defenders: Sylveon, Avalugg, Mandibuzz, Alolan Muk, Metagross, Togekiss, Alomomola, Vaporeon, Goodra, Walrein, Golisopod, Empoleon, Lickilicky, Hippowdown, Musharna, Steelix, Bouffalant, Kangaskhan, Stoutland, Gardevoir.

B-Tier

Although Pokemon GO's B-Tier defenders certainly have their upsides, others don't hit the top marks for utility or type combinations. They're definitely worth powering up when possible, but maybe shouldn't be prioritized or considered capable of leading the charge on gym defense.

To give these Pokemon a better fighting chance, it's best to pair them with S- and A-Tier options to create a more well-rounded team of gym protectors.

B-Tier Gym Defenders: Dragonite, Tyranitar, Drifblim, Garchomp, Gyarados, Conkeldurr, Magnezone, Venusaur, Azumarill, Salamence, Escavalier, Swampert, Bastiodon.

C-Tier

Although C-Tier species in Pokemon GO are durable and have some decent applications, they tend to fall short in various categories. Many of the C-Tier options tend to have more exploitable weaknesses than their more effective counterparts. Whatever the case, these species can still be useful in certain contexts.

More than any other in-game gym defender tier, these Pokemon benefit from the presence of more capable allies in a given gym team configuration.

C-Tier Gym Defenders: Blastoise, Rhyperior, Alolan Exeggutor, Ferrothorn, Reuniclus, Dusknoir, Aggron, Muk, Clefable.

Keep in mind that as with any tier list, the listings above are entirely subjective and may change based on changing game data as the Season of Hidden Gems continues. Furthermore, not every Pocket Monster available in the game is represented in this list, merely the most poignant mentions.

Poll : 0 votes