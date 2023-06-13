Pokemon GO Gym Attacker Tier List for June 2023

Pokemon GO's gyms are a hub of activity for many players. They not only provide raiding opportunities but also the ability to attack and defend them for one's team. Depending on whether trainers are attacking a gym's defenders or defending one themselves, there is a litany of different Pocket Monsters to utilize.

In many ways, Pokemon GO's best gym attackers haven't fluctuated much in the meta. However, the introduction of new Pocket Monsters and moves always has the potential to shake things up. Considering that fact, it doesn't hurt to examine the current slate of top contenders in the gym attacking meta.

As with any Pokemon GO tier list, this one is subjective based on a number of factors. Be that as it may, analyzing the current tier list for gym attackers may be helpful for some trainers.

Breaking down Pokemon GO's gym attacker tier list in June 2023

S-Tier

Considered the best of the best in Pokemon GO gym attacks, the S-Tier selections encompass Mega Evolutions, standard and shadow Pocket Monsters that can deal massive amounts of damage in a short amount of time. Their respective durabilities differ, but their offensive output is without question.

S-Tier Gym Attackers in Pokemon GO

Mega Blaziken

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Sceptile

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Alakazam

Terrakion

Shadow Mewtwo

Kartana

Regigigas

Mega Gardevoir

Shadow Metagross

Mega Gengar

Shadow Moltres

Keldeo

A-Tier

Though they don't pack the firepower of Pokemon GO's S-Tier gym attackers, the A-Tier bracket is absolutely still worth using when applicable. They have great general utility and type combinations complete with solid movesets to augment their overall damage output. All in all, don't shy away from these options.

A-Tier Gym Attackers in Pokemon GO

Mega Lopunny

Shadow Raikou

Mega Gallade

Mega Swampert

Mega Manectric

Reshiram

Shadow Tyranitar

Conkeldurr

Volcarona

Shadow Ho-Oh

Shadow Zapdos

Mega Charizard X

Zekrom

Mega Pidgeot

Shadow Entei

Mega Blastoise

Mega Venusaur

Mega Latias

Mega Banette

Mega Houndoom

Mega Ampharos

Shadow Sceptile

Shadow Tangrowth

Shadow Magnezone

Shadow Hariyama

Rayquaza

Shadow Staraptor

B-Tier

These gym attackers can still certainly fight among the best of the best, but they may not have the best type combinations or movesets to assist their efforts. Sure, they aren't the S- or A-Tier picks, but they should still be considered viable in the ongoing gym attacker meta regardless.

B-Tier Gym Attackers in Pokemon GO

Mega Pinsir

Mega Beedrill

Mega Absol

Mega Scizor

Mega Gyarados

Mega Aggron

Mega Altaria

Shadow Pinsir

Shadow Exeggutor

Shadow Latias

Shadow Houndoom

Shadow Gallade

Shadow Magmortar

Shadow Gyarados

Shadow Arcanine

Shadow Torterra

Shadow Lugia

Shadow Granbull

Shadow Luxray

Shadow Victreebell

Shadow Feraligatr

Shadow Typhlosion

Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Blastoise

Shadow Charizard

Shadow Alolan Exeggutor

Machamp

Yveltal

Kyurem

Zarude

Sirfetch'd

Galarian Darmanitan

Dragonite

Gengar

Therian Thundurus

C-Tier

Although the C-Tier gym attackers certainly have their upsides when it comes to IV stats or movesets, they may not be worth prioritizing in an attack team. They can often be expensive to power up in some circumstances, and the returns may not be quite as good as higher-tier options.

Nevertheless, C-Tier Pocket Monsters can complement more powerful picks and should be used as part of a balanced and capable gym attack party. They may not be the frontrunners, but they still have some benefits when they're part of a larger group.

C-Tier Gym Attackers in Pokemon GO

Mega Steelix

Mega Slowbro

Shadow Muk

Shadow Walrein

Shadow Articuno

Shadow Hippowdon

Shadow Scyther

Shadow Cloyster

Shadow Kingdra

Bisharp

Cobalion

Virizion

Incarnate Tornadus

Aria Forme Meloetta

Greninja

Delphox

Tyrantrum

Zebstrika

Confined Hoopa

Hisuian Braviary

Galarian Articuno

Overqwil

Midday Lycanroc

Alakazam

Espeon

Toucannon

Lunala

Cacturne

Jirachi

Infernape

Altered Giratina

Attack Forme Deoxys

Alolan Raichu

Keep in mind that the tiers above are not exhaustive, as there are dozens more Pocket Monsters that can fit into the various tiers for the game's gym attackers. The species listed above outline the top contenders in each tier placement, but as previously stated, the list is subjective as a whole based on present data and projections.

Poll : 0 votes