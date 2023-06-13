Pokemon GO Gym Attacker Tier List for June 2023

Pokemon GO's gyms are a hub of activity for many players. They not only provide raiding opportunities but also the ability to attack and defend them for one's team. Depending on whether trainers are attacking a gym's defenders or defending one themselves, there is a litany of different Pocket Monsters to utilize.
In many ways, Pokemon GO's best gym attackers haven't fluctuated much in the meta. However, the introduction of new Pocket Monsters and moves always has the potential to shake things up. Considering that fact, it doesn't hurt to examine the current slate of top contenders in the gym attacking meta.
As with any Pokemon GO tier list, this one is subjective based on a number of factors. Be that as it may, analyzing the current tier list for gym attackers may be helpful for some trainers.
Breaking down Pokemon GO's gym attacker tier list in June 2023
S-Tier
Considered the best of the best in Pokemon GO gym attacks, the S-Tier selections encompass Mega Evolutions, standard and shadow Pocket Monsters that can deal massive amounts of damage in a short amount of time. Their respective durabilities differ, but their offensive output is without question.
S-Tier Gym Attackers in Pokemon GO
- Mega Blaziken
- Primal Groudon
- Primal Kyogre
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Alakazam
- Terrakion
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Kartana
- Regigigas
- Mega Gardevoir
- Shadow Metagross
- Mega Gengar
- Shadow Moltres
- Keldeo
A-Tier
Though they don't pack the firepower of Pokemon GO's S-Tier gym attackers, the A-Tier bracket is absolutely still worth using when applicable. They have great general utility and type combinations complete with solid movesets to augment their overall damage output. All in all, don't shy away from these options.
A-Tier Gym Attackers in Pokemon GO
- Mega Lopunny
- Shadow Raikou
- Mega Gallade
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Manectric
- Reshiram
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Conkeldurr
- Volcarona
- Shadow Ho-Oh
- Shadow Zapdos
- Mega Charizard X
- Zekrom
- Mega Pidgeot
- Shadow Entei
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Latias
- Mega Banette
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Ampharos
- Shadow Sceptile
- Shadow Tangrowth
- Shadow Magnezone
- Shadow Hariyama
- Rayquaza
- Shadow Staraptor
B-Tier
These gym attackers can still certainly fight among the best of the best, but they may not have the best type combinations or movesets to assist their efforts. Sure, they aren't the S- or A-Tier picks, but they should still be considered viable in the ongoing gym attacker meta regardless.
B-Tier Gym Attackers in Pokemon GO
- Mega Pinsir
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Absol
- Mega Scizor
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Aggron
- Mega Altaria
- Shadow Pinsir
- Shadow Exeggutor
- Shadow Latias
- Shadow Houndoom
- Shadow Gallade
- Shadow Magmortar
- Shadow Gyarados
- Shadow Arcanine
- Shadow Torterra
- Shadow Lugia
- Shadow Granbull
- Shadow Luxray
- Shadow Victreebell
- Shadow Feraligatr
- Shadow Typhlosion
- Shadow Venusaur
- Shadow Blastoise
- Shadow Charizard
- Shadow Alolan Exeggutor
- Machamp
- Yveltal
- Kyurem
- Zarude
- Sirfetch'd
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Dragonite
- Gengar
- Therian Thundurus
C-Tier
Although the C-Tier gym attackers certainly have their upsides when it comes to IV stats or movesets, they may not be worth prioritizing in an attack team. They can often be expensive to power up in some circumstances, and the returns may not be quite as good as higher-tier options.
Nevertheless, C-Tier Pocket Monsters can complement more powerful picks and should be used as part of a balanced and capable gym attack party. They may not be the frontrunners, but they still have some benefits when they're part of a larger group.
C-Tier Gym Attackers in Pokemon GO
- Mega Steelix
- Mega Slowbro
- Shadow Muk
- Shadow Walrein
- Shadow Articuno
- Shadow Hippowdon
- Shadow Scyther
- Shadow Cloyster
- Shadow Kingdra
- Bisharp
- Cobalion
- Virizion
- Incarnate Tornadus
- Aria Forme Meloetta
- Greninja
- Delphox
- Tyrantrum
- Zebstrika
- Confined Hoopa
- Hisuian Braviary
- Galarian Articuno
- Overqwil
- Midday Lycanroc
- Alakazam
- Espeon
- Toucannon
- Lunala
- Cacturne
- Jirachi
- Infernape
- Altered Giratina
- Attack Forme Deoxys
- Alolan Raichu
Keep in mind that the tiers above are not exhaustive, as there are dozens more Pocket Monsters that can fit into the various tiers for the game's gym attackers. The species listed above outline the top contenders in each tier placement, but as previously stated, the list is subjective as a whole based on present data and projections.