Pokemon GO PvP tier list for June 2023

Much like its titular Pocket Monsters, Pokemon GO evolves as time passes. This is seen primarily in the gameplay features introduced over the years and in the meta surrounding its PvE and PvP game modes. PvP, in particular, changes rapidly, and the meta for each GO Battle League format is worth examining.

Due to the different rules surrounding Pokemon GO's various PvP settings, the top contenders look different in each iteration. For example, certain creatures that rank among the best in the Great League may not be able to cut it in the Ultra or Master League.

If Pokemon GO fans are looking for the top contenders in all standard PvP formats as of June 2023, it doesn't hurt to examine them in a tier list arrangement.

Ranking Pokemon GO tiers by GO Battle League Season 15 statistics

Great League

Pokemon GO's Great League is the entryway into PvP for many trainers, and it remains one of the most popular formats in the game. There is no barrier to entry, but the participating Pocket Monsters must be at 1,500 Combat Power (CP) or lower to enter. This excludes many of the most potent legendary and mythic creatures.

However, the Great League also has a substantial amount of volatility due to small changes in the game impacting this league first and foremost. In Season 15 of Pokemon GO, the top picks have changed quite a bit compared to previous seasons, thanks to the inclusion of certain Pocket Monsters.

S-Tier - Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham, Scrafty, Swampert/Shadow Swampert, Pelipper, Lickitung, Bastiodon, Lanturn, Noctowl.

A-Tier - Shadow Quagsire, Whiscash, Dubwool, Shadow Machamp, Sableye, Wobbuffet, Shadow Walrein, Pidgeot, Altaria, Vigoroth, Cresselia, Umbreon.

B-Tier - Shadow Registeel, Jellicent, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Gliscor, Mantine, Defense Forme Deoxys, Regirock, Kommo-O, Guzzlord, Azumarill, Machamp, Haxorus.

C-Tier - Mandibuzz, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Dewgong, Walrein, Diggersby, Lurantis, Shadow Abomasnow, Aurorus, Toxapex, Buzzwole, Shadow Gliscor.

D-Tier - Meganium, Munchlax, Pachirisu, Alolan Sandslash, Skarmory, Regice, Togedemaru, Zweilous, Araquanid, Chesnaught, Shadow Golbat, Shadow Dragonite.

Ultra League

The intermediary between Pokemon GO's Great and Master Leagues, the Ultra League has more powerful competition thanks to the increased CP cap of 2,500. This league is unlocked once trainers have three Pocket Monsters of 1,500 CP or higher. Thanks to the increased CP limit, many Legendary/Mythical Pokemon can be used here.

Before Pokemon GO trainers dive into the Master League, the Ultra League presents an opportunity to scale up the difficulty in climbing the ranks. The CP limit still ensures a relatively even playing field. It should be more challenging than Great League but nowhere near the intensity of Master League.

S-Tier - Registeel/Shadow Registeel, Cresselia, Cobalion, Pidgeot, Regirock, Swampert/Shadow Swampert, Altered Forme Giratina, Virizion.

A-Tier - Steelix/Shadow Steelix, Walrein/Shadow Walrein, Gliscor/Shadow Gliscor, Aurorus, Tapu Fini, Guzzlord, Origin Forme Giratina, Charizard, Buzzwole, Jellicent, Scrafty, Galarian Stunfisk.

B-Tier - Dubwool, Golisopod, Shadow Meganium, Clefable, Shadow Zapdos, Defense Forme Deoxys, Kyurem, Regice, Shadow Charizard, Shadow Abomasnow, Mandibuzz, Shadow Dragonite.

C-Tier - Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Trevenant, Politoed, Abomasnow, Pelipper, Shadow Alolan Sandlash, Talonflame, Florges, Mantine, Obstagoon, Cofagrigus.

D-Tier - Blastoise, Shock Drive Genesect, Shadow Machamp, Samurott, Kommo-O, Moltres, Articuno, Lucario, Galarian Weezing, Greedent, Meganium.

Master League

Considered by some fans to be the apex of Pokemon GO PvP, the Master League has no CP limits, meaning it's where the big hitters and Legendary/Mythical species really get to flex their capabilities. Rare Pokemon and those with spectacular IV stats are prized here.

Master League won't unlock for Pokemon GO players until they have at least three Pocket Monsters at 2,500 CP or higher. This is likely due to Niantic wanting to let trainers cut their teeth in the Ultra League before stepping up to the toughest format in Pokemon GO PvP combat, which features a particularly dominant meta.

S-Tier - Lugia/Shadow Lugia, Groudon, Kyogre, Altered Forme Giratina, Solgaleo, Kyurem, Dragonite, Aria Meloetta, Mewtwo/Shadow Mewtwo, Zacian.

A-Tier - Rayquaza, Shadow Gyarados, Origin Forme Giratina, Yveltal, Florges, Zekrom, Xerneas, Reshiram, Melmetal.

B-Tier - Mamoswine, Shadow Dragonite, Palkia, Zarude, Ho-Oh, Dialga, Shadow Snorlax, Therian Landorus, Chill Drive Genesect, Metagross, Swampert, Hydreigon.

C-Tier - Garchomp, Buzzwole, Shadow Ursaluna, Shadow Latios/Latias, Zamazenta, Moltres, Zapdos, Mew, Burn Drive Genesect, Shadow Swampert, Togekiss.

D-Tier - Hisuian Avalugg, Gholdengo, Virizion, Douse/Shock Drive Genesect, Galarian Zapdos, Kommo-O, Terrakion, Excadrill, Cobalion.

Keep in mind that this set of Pokemon GO tier lists is subjective, as any tier list is. Pocket Monsters can rise and fall in the rankings based on updates and new Pokemon debuts, which are certain to arrive now that the Season of Hidden Gems has begun in earnest.

Poll : 0 votes