Should you purify Shadow Registeel in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

When Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket Takeover event begins on February 1, 2023, Shadow Registeel will become the latest Legendary Pokemon on Giovanni's team. If trainers defeat Giovanni, they'll get the chance to capture the creature for their own use in battle.

Once players have Shadow Registeel, however, a question persists. Should it be used in battles as is, or should it be purified first?

The answer depends on how trainers envision using Registeel in Pokemon GO. There are benefits and drawbacks to keeping a Pokemon in its shadow form or purifying it, and depending on what a player is hoping to get for their investment, both options can be viable.

If Pokemon GO trainers are on the fence, it doesn't hurt to look at the pros and cons of each action.

Pros and cons of Purifying Shadow Registeel in Pokemon GO

Beating Giovanni can sometimes be easier than deciding to purify Registeel in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

When it comes to purifying Registeel in Pokemon GO, there are multiple factors to consider. As a matter of fact, these factors come into play for any shadow Pokemon, so they're certainly worth keeping in mind whenever one ends up on a player's roster.

Both shadow and purified Pocket Monsters have their uses in PvE and PvP battles. While most players might air to keep their shadow Pokemon, purified creatures still have applications.

Keeping a shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO is a great help for offensive output, as shadow creatures receive a damage bonus multiplier of 1.2x. However, they receive a negative durability multiplier of .833x as a tradeoff. This means that while a creature like Registeel will be able to lay on more damage, they'll be more susceptible to fainting from damage themselves.

Additionally, shadow Pokemon start with the Charged Move Frustration and can't remove it outside of certain events.

On the other hand, there's purification to consider. If Pokemon GO trainers carry it out, they'll lose the damage boost their shadow Pokemon receives, but the creature will get other benefits. Its CP will be boosted to level 25, it will require reduced candy to power up/evolve/learn moves, and the Charged Move Frustration will be replaced with Return, which can be replaced with other Charged Moves.

Furthermore, the IV stats of the purified Pokemon will also be increased by two points each. With the shadow buff gone, the creature's durability debuff will also be removed.

When it comes to Registeel, in particular, most trainers will likely opt to keep it as a shadow form. This is due to Registeel already having great bulk and durability, making it capable of withstanding punishment even with a lowered durability as a shadow Pokemon. Its hard-hitting moves will be enhanced, and patient players can eventually use a TM to remove the move Frustration from its moveset.

Afterward, Registeel should prove to be a powerhouse in both PvE and PvP environments, though PvP formats tend to lend themselves to Pokemon with high durability.

While the ultimate decision on purification rests on the trainer, it's best to weigh all options available before making the final decision. Otherwise, players may have to take down Giovanni again to re-capture a Shadow Registeel.

