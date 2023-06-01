How to use Pokemon GO egg-hatching widget (June 2023)

Hatching eggs in Pokemon GO is a task that requires both an investment of time and rigorous physical movement. Furthermore, it can be difficult to ascertain just how much distance you have covered to hatch your eggs without opening the game and checking it manually. Fortunately, Niantic provides a screen widget that allows you to keep track of your progress even when the game isn't open.

Even better, Niantic's egg-hatching widget for Pokemon GO is incredibly easy to set up and can be accessed on both Android and iOS devices. The widget is useful for keeping track of egg progress and can also help keep your battery healthy since the game doesn't need to remain open.

This article will explain how to activate the Pokemon GO egg-hatching widget.

How to activate Pokemon GO's egg-hatching widget on Android and iOS

Regardless of whether you are using Pokemon GO's widget on Android or iOS, the process of setting it to the home screen is roughly the same for both operating systems.

With just a few taps, you will be able to sync the widget to the game and keep track of your incubating eggs as you travel. However, it should be noted that depending on a device's make, model, and age, the widget may not be available for it. Be that as it may, Niantic has undertaken strident efforts to make the widget compatible with as many mobile devices as possible.

Using the widget on Android:

Tap and hold your finger on an empty part of your home screen. Select your list of widgets when it pops up. Scroll down through your list until you find the labeling for Pokemon GO. Tap and hold your finger on the egg-hatching widget, and the widget list should eventually disappear. Drag the egg-hatching widget to a location on your screen where you'd like to place it, then release your finger from the screen.

Using the widget on iOS:

Like on Android, tap and hold your finger on an empty part of your home screen. Tap the plus symbol in the top-left of your screen. A search field should pop up. Enter "Pokemon GO" into the search field and press Enter. Choose the egg widget that pops up and add it to the home screen. You can now move the widget around on your screen to place it where you'd like.

In addition to adding the widget to the home screen, you will need to make sure that you open the app and enable Adventure Sync and any necessary location tracking services as well. Otherwise, the widget won't be able to track the egg-hatching information or your movements. However, with the widget available and GPS and Adventure Sync enabled, you can easily keep an eye on your eggs and get notified when they hatch without having to open the game.

Poll : 0 votes