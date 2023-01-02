How to use Pokemon GO egg hatching widget (January 2023)

One of the many ways Pokemon GO players can find Pokemon in the game is by hatching eggs. Unlike other means that require players to spend resources like potions and raid passes for Raid Battles or Poke Balls for wild encounters, the only thing that is required to hatch creatures is an incubator.

However, expert players may often forget about hatching eggs. Whether it be due to a lack of incubators, lack of eggs, or just not remembering to refill the incubators when one hatches, many trainers don't spend enough time monitoring their eggs. Thankfully, Niantic has given players access to a new tool in the form of a widget that will help with the process.

A widget is an add-on to a mobile device's home screen that allows users to monitor data from an app. In the case of Pokemon GO, this allows you to keep track of any eggs you're incubating as well as the progress of your Buddy Pokemon.

Using Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget

To use the widgets in Pokemon GO, you will first need to activate Adventure Sync. This can be done from the settings menu that can be found after tapping the Poke Ball icon on the map view. After enabling Adventure Sync, you can then add the Adventure Sync widgets to your home screen.

For Apple devices, tap and hold the empty space on your home screen until the apps start a shaking animation. From there, tap the plus sign in the upper right corner of the screen. This will open the widgets menu. Type "Pokemon GO" into the search bar to find the Buddy Pokemon and egg hatching widgets. Tap and place it anywhere on your home screen.

To get the widget on Android devices, you'll need to do the same thing. Tap and hold the empty space on your home screen until a menu with additional options appears. Then select the "widgets" option. From there, find the Adventure Sync Egg Hatching option. Tap, hold, and release the widget to place it on the home screen. If you have eggs incubating, they will appear on the widget.

Once you have the egg monitoring widget on your home screen, you'll be able to see the progress of your eggs that are currently in incubators without having to wait for the app to open. This will be useful for trainers on the go who may not always have time to hop on the app just to keep track of the distance they've walked.

You can also place the Buddy Pokemon widget on your home screen. If you do this, you'll be able to see how much distance needs to be covered to earn a free candy by walking with the Pokemon you've assigned as your buddy. It's also a great way to showcase any special Shiny Pokemon that you've captured.

Overall, these widgets aim to offer some quality-of-life improvements when it comes to min-maxing egg hatching. Players can save time by not having to constantly open the Pokemon GO app while on a walk.

