5 best budget Android phones of 2022

Not long ago, users had to pay a hefty sum to acquire an Android phone with premium features. However, times have changed. Brands try to deliver the best possible value to their customers as the competition gets heated up. This has led to an Android market, where flagship features are now available on budget phones.

Over time, the gap between a budget phone and a premium phone is shrinking. As of 2022, the Android phone market offers numerous such budget choices to consumers. However, with increased variety, there is increased confusion. It isn't easy to decide which phone provides better value than the other.

Google Pixel 6a, Samsung A32 5G, and other great Android phones to buy in 2022

1) Google Pixel 6a

The youngest of the entire Pixel 6 line of Android phones, the Pixel 6a should be the go-to choice for getting the stock Android experience. It comes with Google's Tensor chipset that can handle any task. Being Google's device, the Pixel 6a gets five years of assured security updates.

For its price, it offers solid camera performance. However, the phone only comes with a 60Hz display, which can be a turn-off for a few. Moreover, several users have reported that the phone doesn't have the best reception. Hence, using the phone in an area with poor connectivity might lead to dropped calls or other network-related issues.

You can purchase the Google Pixel 6a here.

2) OnePlus N20 5G

OnePlus has been getting a lot of bad reps recently. This is mainly due to its poor software updates and overall weaker performance due to its price point. OnePlus is a brand that provides flagship features on a budget without compromises. However, with time, the company has swayed away from this mission and has been delivering underwhelming products.

But that is not the case with the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. It comes with the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which can handle day-to-day tasks easily but struggles with running games. However, battery life makes the phone stand out from its competitors. It can deliver over 10 hours of screen time on a single charge.

Being a budget phone, the cameras on this Android phone are average. It does the job, but you won't be clicking the most beautiful pictures with it.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G proves that being the black sheep of the family isn't necessarily bad.

You can purchase the OnePlus N20 5G here.

3) Samsung A32 5G

Samsung is a reputed brand that is at the forefront of leading the Android phone revolution with its Galaxy S line. The Galaxy A is their mid-range series, and Samsung nails this budget segment with the Galaxy A32 5G.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and 4 GB of RAM, which won't pose a problem with daily usage. The camera on this handset is quite decent if the lighting is good. However, it struggles to click good pictures in low-light scenarios, with noise being common.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which is good and will last for hours before you start looking for your charger. However, it is essential to note here that this phone isn't meant for gaming or resource-intensive tasks such as video editing on the go.

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G here.

4) Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

The phone can do most tasks easily with decent multitasking capabilities thanks to its Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4 GB RAM. It has a beautiful 1080p display that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Moreover, battery life is perfect, and users can go through the entire day on a single charge.

However, there are a few downsides. The camera's performance isn't the best. It struggles to deliver good photos in low-light conditions. The Galaxy A23 5G also lacks an IP rating, which results in uncertainty regarding the phone's safety near any liquid.

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G here.

5) Moto G Stylus 5G

The Moto G Stylus has a brilliant 1080p 90 Hz display, the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, and 6GB RAM. It is one of the unique phones on this list thanks to its Stylus, which can appeal to a few users.

It ships with 128 GB/256 GB of storage, which is plenty for the average user. However, owners can further expand this storage by using a microSD card. Its battery life is quite decent, and it packs a 5000 mAh battery that can last a day or even two in some instances of normal usage.

While it shines in most aspects, its biggest disappointment is the selfie camera. It has a beauty filter applied, which makes the pictures look unnatural and can sometimes be quite frustrating.

You can purchase the Moto G Stylus 5G here.

Poll : 0 votes