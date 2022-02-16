5 best mobile phones for gaming with long battery life

Gaming enthusiasts are often at a crossroads while picking phones, as often the best choice for overall use is not the best pick for their gaming needs. One of the biggest tradeoffs mobile gamers often make is on battery. Instead, high resolution and good refresh rate displays become the focus. Although excellent for gaming, these things are massive battery drainers.

This article will dive into devices that provide an optimal gaming experience and withstand intensive usage.

These gaming phones offer exceptional battery life in 2022

1) Motorola G200

Motorola has been demoted to the lower bracket by consumers when looking for phones. This mid-range offering is primed to push them back into the top position they once held with all the bells and whistles of a premium flagship, excluding an OLED display.

Stock Android, flagship-grade processor, and though the display is LCD, it is a bright 6.8" with a 144Hz refresh rate. All of this is supported by a massive 5000mAh battery, which is why this device is listed here.

One thing to note here is that the choice of an LCD over an OLED, along with the use of Stock Android, makes this phone highly power-efficient, so users on a budget for whom battery is a priority can end their search here.

Brand: Motorola

Price: $399

Specs: 6.8" FHD 144Hz, SM8350 Snapgradon 888+5G, Adreno 660, 128 GB ROM 8 GM RAM, 5000 mAh battery.

2) Samsung S21 Ultra 5G

Last year's flagship, this year's steal, is a saying that rings true with the S21 Ultra. Providing a hugely improved display over the G200, along with a better GPU, this device can take care of even the most intensive user for a full day without forcing them to find a charging outlet.

As a flagship phone, cameras and software support are, of course, top-notch, along with fast charging support and stereo speakers, making this an ideal choice for users who don't want to spend a premium but want the full premium experience.

International variants of the S21 will be shipped with an Exynos processor instead of an SD. But this has been shown to boost its battery performance even further, which is a factor buyers outside of the US can consider.

Brand: Samsung

Price: $788

Specs: 8K 6.8" AMOLED 2X, 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM. Snapdragon 888 (US and China) Exynos 2100 (International), 5000 mAh battery.

3) OnePlus 10 Pro

While OnePlus may have entirely departed from the mid-range segment with the premium pricing of the 10 pro, this device does pack in the features to justify its high price.

The latest and greatest Snapdragon processor out there, brilliant cameras, stereo speakers, massive high-quality display, and of course, the big battery one needs to keep this beast running.

Of course, if gamers are running low mid-match, they can plug it in and enjoy the world's best fast charging experience, proprietary to OnePlus.

Brand: OnePlus

Price: $1059

Specs: 6.7' LTPO2 AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, SM8450, Adreno 730 GPU, 128GB ROM 8 GB RAM 80W Fast Charging with 5000 mAh battery.

2) iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhones have never really been sold for their battery power, that is, until the release of the iPhone 8 Plus in 2017. The big device packed a big battery and with the battery optimizations of iOS, it was one of the best phones for a battery that year.

This trend has continued with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with the device beating devices with much bigger batteries in head-to-head battery tests and claiming the title of the most power-efficient device on the market.

Power efficiency and extreme gaming performance both largely stem from the A15 bionic. The mammoth chip is housed behind a large display and covered with stereo speakers.

This is the best pick for Apple fans who are intensive users as most iOS devices do not fare well with battery, mainly when used for gaming.

Brand: Apple

Price: $1099

Specs: Super Retina OLED 6.7", A15 Bionic, Apple 5-core GPU, 128GB 6GB RAM, 4352 mAh battery (charger not available in box).

1) Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Asus's ROG (Republic of Gamers) division is constantly pushing out products that hit gamers. Their ROG Phone 5s Pro is no different from its insane specs, brilliant display and, you guessed it, amazing battery.

The battery on this device is larger than all the devices on this list. While it is running higher specs as well, Asus has milked the potential of this giant battery with several optimizations.

This is by far the best device for users who want a great gaming experience and for users for whom battery life is a priority.

Brand: Asus

Price: $1550

Specs: 6.78" 144Hz HDR10+ AMOLED, SM8350 888+ 5G, Adreno 660, 512 GM ROM, 18 GB RAM, 6000 mAh battery, 65W fast charging.

Note: This list reflects the author's views.

