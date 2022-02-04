5 best phones to play PUBG Mobile Lite in 2022

Tencent Games originally designed PUBG Mobile Lite to cater to the large audiences worldwide who used to face lags playing PUBG Mobile on their low-end devices.

However, since then, due to technological advancement, game players have started shifting to better phones. These phones are in demand as they can run the game in the best graphics settings, massively improving their Battle Royale experience.

Which are the 5 best phones in which PUBG Mobile Lite players can enjoy the game without any lags?

These are the five best phones to play PUBG Mobile Lite on:

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max OnePlus 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 iQOO 9 Poco X3 Pro

1) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 Gb ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

Developed by Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the company's latest flagship phone and is undoubtedly one of the best phones to play games on. The phone contains the powerful A15 Bionic chip that can run the Lite version of PUBG Mobile in maximum FPS and graphics settings.

2) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz screen refresh rate

OnePlus is renowned for providing an all-around performance on Android devices. The company's latest flagship device is the OnePlus 9 Pro, which consists of an extremely efficient and gaming-friendly processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Chipset.

The 120 Hz screen refresh rate present in the phone will enhance the gaming performance of PUBG Mobile Lite.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

The Galaxy S21 is reportedly Samsung's best device for mobile gaming. It contains the powerful Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, which gives PUBG Mobile Lite players a great gaming experience in 8K resolution with no overheating issues.

4) iQOO 9

Brand iQOO Price $679 Specifications 6.78" FHD, 512 GB ROM, 12GB RAM,Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) Chipset

The iQOO brand is Vivo's subsidiary franchise that develops great gaming phones. The iQOO 9 is the brand's latest flagship phone which contains 12GB RAM and 512 GB ROM to give the players of the Lite version a lag-free gaming experience.

5) Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 860 Chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB ROM

Poco is a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi, which aims at providing gaming phones on a mid-range budget.

Poco X3 Pro is considered one of the best mid-budget phones, which contains a Snapdragon 860 Chip and can provide a decent gaming experience to Battle Royale lovers at such a low cost.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, players from India are requested not to play the game as it is banned in India, they can play BGMI instead.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha