Landorus, the Ground and Flying-type member of the Forces of Nature group, has two forms — Incarnate and Therian — both of which are available in Pokemon GO. The former was released in March 2020, while the latter arrived in April 2021. Currently, you can catch these critters from 5-star raids or GO Battle League Rewards level 20 onwards.

Landorus is the best among the Forces of Nature group when seen from a Pokemon GO PvP perspective. Its Incarnate Forme has a base 261 Attack, 182 Defense, and 205 Stamina, while its Therian Forme has base 289 Attack, 179 Defense, and 205 Stamina.

This makes for a balanced stat spread that's viable for the Master League, which can have some play in the Ultra League as well. Owing to its minimum catch CP being 1,965 and 2,151, respectively, it cannot participate in the Great League.

This article will outline some of the best teams for Landorus in Pokemon GO's Ultra League and Master League.

Best team for Landorus in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Incarnate Forme

Registeel, Cresselia, and Incarnate Landorus (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Registeel Lead Lock On Focus Blast and Zap Cannon Cresselia Switch Psycho Cut Moon Blast and Grass Knot* Landorus (Incarnate) Closer Mud Shot Rock Slide and Earth Power

Pairing Landorus with a bulky core of Registeel and Cresselia allows it to sweep in the end game. Ultra League Landorus is relatively weaker defensively, so it is best to save shields for this critter. Between Registeel and Cresselia, you have the chance to chip down the opponent's health bar for an easy cleanup by Landorus.

Therian Forme

Steelix, Therian Landorus, and Tapu Fini (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Landorus (Therian) Lead Mud Shot Stone Edge and Superpower Steelix Switch Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe and Earthquake Tapu Fini Closer Water Gun Surf and Moonblast

Unlike the last team, which has neutral counters for Ice-types, this lineup is more vulnerable to a powerful Ice-type sweeper. As a result, it's best to lead Landorus Therian to draw out a potential Ice-type attacker.

Even if you are met with a Water-type counter, you can use Breaking Swipe Steelix's debuff spam to counter it. Tapu Fini is excellent at neutral damage matchups as it is able to tank hit after hit while dealing damage to the opponent consistently. For this team, use shields as per the opponent's lineup. However, prioritizing the relatively squishy Landorus is always better.

Best team for Landorus in Master League of Pokemon GO

Incarnate Forme

Incarnate Landorus, Dialga, Palkia (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Landorus (Incarnate) Lead Mud Shot Rock Slide and Earth Power Dialga Switch Dragon Breath Draco Meteor and Iron Head Palkia Closer Dragon Tail Aqua Tail and Draco Meteor

The Master League of Pokemon GO Battle League is where Landorus shines. Combined with the resistances offered by the Sinnoh region box legendaries, Incarnate Forme Landorus threatens major damage to the enemy team.

Dialga and Palkia perform the role of sponging incoming damage so that you can save shields for Landorus. With an advantage in this department, Incarnate Landorus can take down pretty much everything.

Therian Forme

Theria Landorus, Zacian, Giratina Altered (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Landorus (Therian) Lead Mud Shot Stone Edge and Superpower Zacian (Hero) Switch Snarl Play Rough and Close Combat Giratina (Altered) Closer Shadow Claw Dragon Claw and Ancient Power

Therian Forme Landorus is the highest-rated member of the Forces of Nature in Pokemon GO's Master League according to PvPoke. Paired with Altered Forme Giratina and Hero Forme Zacian, the trio covers each other's weaknesses to create perfect compatibility.

While you will see Giratina being used as the safe-switch for most compositions, it acts as a closer in this team. The strategy is to get as many knockouts as possible with Landorus and Zacian, while expending shields and cleaning up the endgame using Giratina's low-powered Charged Attacks.

If you want to build a team with Landorus on your own, you can check out our extensive PvP and PvE guide.