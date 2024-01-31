Pokemon GO: Chansey Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

The Chansey Community Day in Pokemon GO takes place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, and players might be interested in its PvP and PvE connotations. A Chansey evolving into Blissey during the event or up to five hours later will know the Charged Attack Wild Charge.

This article delves into everything you need to know about February 2024's Chansey Community Day from a PvP and PvE perspective.

Is Wild Charge Blissey worth it in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Wild Charge Blissey in PvP

Wild Charge Blissey in PvP gets outclassed by the version that knows Psychic. This is because of two reasons. Firstly, Wild Charge lowers the user's Defense by two stages, which downplays Blissey's massive Stamina stat, forcing it to use shields. This is far from ideal because the shields are usually saved for the more fragile Pocket Monsters.

Secondly, Psychic, despite receiving nerfs constantly, is Blissey's best answer to Fighting-type Pocket Monsters that deal massive damage to it in Pokemon GO Battle League.

Wild Charge Blissey in PvE

As with PvP battles, the Chansey Community Day move doesn't do Blissey too many favors in PvE battles. As an attacker, this Pocket Monster is suboptimal as it is. It can be a good Gym Defender in Pokemon GO, but even there, Pound and Hyper Beam will remain its best moves.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Chansey Community Day

Best IV spreads for Chansey for Great League

15/15/15 - 1,418 CP at level 50 15/15/14 - 1,417 CP at level 50 15/15/13 - 1,416 CP at level 50 15/15/12 - 1,414 CP at level 50 15/15/11 - 1,413 CP at level 50

Best IV spreads for Chansey for Ultra League

0/15/14 - 2,499 CP at level 41 0/14/11 - 2,500 CP at level 41.5 0/15/13 - 2,497 CP at level 41 0/15/8 - 2,500 CP at level 41.5 0/13/13 - 2,499 CP at level 28.5

Best IV spreads for Chansey for Master League

15/15/15 - 3,117 CP at level 50 14/15/15 - 3,114 CP at level 50 15/15/14 - 3,111 CP at level 50 15/14/15 - 3,109 CP at level 50 13/15/15 - 3,108 CP at level 50

Is Pokemon GO Chansey Community Day worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

Expand Tweet

Chansey Community Day can be quite underwhelming for players hoping to find a solid PvP or PvE attacker in Pokemon GO. This Pocket Monster is not a standout pick in combat-related aspects of Niantic's mobile game.

However, you should play the event as it will give you 2x XP for catching Pocket Monsters and an increased chance of finding Shiny Happiny, Shiny Chansey, and Shiny Blissey in Pokemon GO.

Check out our other Chansey Community Day coverage:

Wild Charge Blissey in PvP and PvE || Solo defeat Chansey || Chansey raid guide || Blissey best moveset and counter