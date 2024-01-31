How to get Shiny Happiny, Shiny Chansey, and Shiny Blissey in Pokemon GO

Shiny Happiny, Shiny Chansey, and Shiny Blissey have been available in Pokemon GO since Valentine's Day 2020. The first two stages of the line have a chance of being shiny when acquired via their respective methods under usual circumstances. However, the February 2024 Community Day brings you the golden opportunity to capture these critters' shiny forms.

This article highlights the different ways you can acquire Shiny Happiny, Shiny Chansey, and Shiny Blissey in Pokemon GO under regular circumstances and during Chansey Community Day 4, 2024.

How to get Shiny Happiny in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Happiny (Image via TPC)

Happiny usually hatches from 2km or 7km Eggs during specific events. Any Happiny obtained via this method has a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny.

During February Community Day, from 2-5 pm local time on Sunday, February 4, 2024, this critter will be available at boosted rates from 2km Eggs. It will also have a higher chance of being shiny. It was reported during Riolu Hatch Day that the "increased chance" was around 1-in-10.

How to get Shiny Chansey in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Chansey (Image via TPC)

Usually, Chansey is a wild spawn or a Field Research Task reward. In some events, it can also be encountered via 3-star raids. Wherever applicable, it has a shiny rate of 1-in-512.

During February's Community Day event, Chansey will spawn in large numbers in the wild between 2 pm and 5 pm local time. It will have a 1-in-25 chance of turning out shiny.

Chansey will also be a 4-star raid boss on this day from 5 pm to 10 pm local time. Upon successfully defeating these raids, you will get 30 minutes to farm Shiny Chansey around the Gym that hosted the raid. The shiny odds of these Chansey are also 1-in-25.

Shiny Chansey may also be encountered through Field Research tasks during this day. These will also have a higher IV floor of 10/10/10, giving you a better chance of getting a shundo — shiny and perfect IV version — Chansey.

How to get Shiny Blissey in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Blissey (Image via TPC)

While Blissey is available in the wild, these encounters cannot be shiny. To get your hands on Shiny Blissey, you must evolve a Shiny Chansey using 50 Candy.

This means Chansey Community Day is a fantastic opportunity to get a Shiny Blissy for your collection.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

