Pokemon GO Catch-Up Community Day: All Pokemon, shiny features, event bonuses, and more (December 2023)

Pokemon GO Catch-Up Community Day in December 2023 will host featured Community Day pocket monsters from 2022 and 2023. The Community Day event focuses on one rare Pokemon every month and celebrates them on a particular day. This occasion brings new Featured moves, event bonuses, and more for players to enjoy. The December event will be a recap, allowing everyone to Catch-Up.

We have gathered all the available information for the Catch-Up Community December 2023 in-game. Check out below.

Pokemon GO December Community Day date and time (2023)

Pokemon GO December Community Day will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Pokemon GO December Community Day all featured Pokemon

The December Community Day will feature the following pocket monsters:

Saturday, December 16 [2 pm local time to 5 pm local time with the same shiny odds during the original Community Days]

Slowpoke [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Slowpoke [shiny encounter available]

Togetic [shiny encounter available]

Chespin [shiny encounter available]

Fennekin [shiny encounter available]

Boibat [shiny encounter available]

Sunday, December 17 [2 pm local time to 5 pm local time with the same shiny odds during the original Community Days]

Poliwag [shiny encounter available]

Wooper [shiny encounter available]

Paldean Wooper [shiny encounter available]

Timburr [shiny encounter available]

Axew [shiny encounter available]

Froakie [shiny encounter available]

Grubbin [shiny encounter available]

The above pocket monsters will also be available from 9 am to 9 pm local time on both days.

On both days, the following pocket monsters will arrive for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm local time and 5 pm local time:

Charmander [shiny encounter available]

Squirtle [shiny encounter available]

Mareep [shiny encounter available]

Swinub [shiny encounter available]

Larvitar [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO December Community Day event bonuses

The December Community Day event bonuses are as follows:

2× XP for catching Pokémon.

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event period.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day. [from 9 am local time to 9 pm local time on both days]

Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust. [from 9 am local time to 9 pm local time on both days]

Pokemon GO December Community Day One-Star Raids

The following One-Star Raids will be available during the December Community Day:

Sandshrew [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Sandshrew [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Geodude [shiny encounter available]

Hoppip [shiny encounter available]

Teddiursa [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Zigzagoon [shiny encounter available]

Spheal [shiny encounter available]

Starly [shiny encounter available]

Roggenrola [shiny encounter available]

Litwick [shiny encounter available]

Deino [shiny encounter available]

Stufful [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO December Community Day 2 km egg hatches

The 2 km egg hatches for December Community Day are as follows:

Sandshrew [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Sandshrew [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Geodude [shiny encounter available]

Hoppip [shiny encounter available]

Teddiursa [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Zigzagoon [shiny encounter available]

Spheal [shiny encounter available]

Starly [shiny encounter available]

Roggenrola [shiny encounter available]

Litwick [shiny encounter available]

Deino [shiny encounter available]

Stufful [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO December Community Day featured moves

Other than Ursaluna, when the following pocket monsters are evolved from Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 9 am local time to Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 9 pm local time, they will get a Comunity Day featured move:

Charizard - Dragon Breath and Blast Burn

Blastoise - Hydro Cannon

Sandslash - Night Slash

Alolan Sandslash - Shadow Claw

Alolan Golem - Rollout

Poliwrath - Counter

Slowbro - Surf

Galarian Slowbro - Surf

Slowking - Surf

Galarian Slowking - Surf

Ampharos - Dragon Pulse

Politoed - Ice Beam

Jumpluff - Acrobatics

Quagsire - Aqua Tail

Tyranitar - Smack Down

Walrein - Powder Snow and Icicle Spear

Staraptor - Gust

Togekiss - Aura Sphere

Mamoswine - Ancient Power

Gigalith - Meteor Beam

Conkeldurr - Brutal Swing

Chandelure - Poltergeist

Haxorus - Breaking Swipe

Hydreigon - Brutal Swing

Chesnaught - Frenzy Plant

Delphox - Blast Burn

Greninja - Hydro Cannon

Noivern - Boomburst

Vikabolt - Volt Siwtch

Bewear - Drain Punch

Obstagoon - Obstruct

Ursaluna - High Horsepower (Full Moon will be there from 2 pm local time on Saturday, December 16, 2023, to 6 am local time on Sunday, December 17, 2023, and from 2 pm local time, on Sunday, December 17, 2023, to 9 pm local time, on Sunday, December 17, 2023)

Clodsire - Megahorn

Pokemon GO December Community Day Special Research and Timed Research

December Community Day will have Timed Research and Field Research with various in-game rewards. Trainers will also have the opportunity to purchase a $1 paid Timed Research.

